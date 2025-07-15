South Africa

Operations resume at Pollsmoor prison after stabbing, two-week lockdown

15 July 2025 - 15:54
The correctional services department says operations are back on track at Pollsmoor prison after a stabbing incident which led to a two-week lockdown at the facility. File photo.
Image: Supplied

Operations at Pollsmoor prison in Cape Town are back to normal after a two-week lockdown triggered by the stabbing of a prison warder by an inmate on June 27, the department of correctional services (DCS) has confirmed.

DCS spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo said the incident at the remand detention facility (RDF) prompted the immediate suspension of visitations and restricted access to the prison as officials worked to stabilise the situation.

The lockdown was necessary to help manage the incident and assist the investigation.

“The lockdown serves as a practical approach to aid the department in monitoring the situation and to assist with the investigation which is under way,” he said.

While the RDF was affected, Nxumalo clarified that operations at the medium A, medium B, medium C and female centre were not disrupted.

“Notices were placed at the visitors' information centre since June 30 to inform visitors of the temporary suspension of visitations but visits have since resumed. Communication was also sent to the various courts servicing RDF. Legal consultations and visits by the Judicial Inspectorate were permitted.”

Nxumalo said support had been provided to the wounded official and the department continues to prioritise safety and security in all facilities.

“The department continues to conduct searches to eradicate contraband from its centres.

“To this effect, 949 sharpened objects were confiscated from the Pollsmoor management area’s five centres [between] April 1 2023 and March 30 2024, with 910 items confiscated from April 1 2024 to March 30 2025.

“Operating safe, secure and orderly correctional centres is part of the mandate of the DCS. We assure the community that the safekeeping of offenders as well as the wellbeing of our officials and visitors remain a priority.”

TimesLIVE

