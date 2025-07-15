Security guard who died while pursuing robbers hailed a hero

A security officer who was shot dead while pursuing three robbery suspects has been hailed a hero.
One Stop officer Vikesh Maniram, 39, who was stationed at Nagiah's butchery in unit 2 Chatsworth was killed when he tried to apprehend the suspects, who fled in a taxi after robbing a tote.
His distraught mother, Premie Maniram, said she was devastated by her only son's death.
“He left home on the day without saying goodbye, which is something he normally does not do. He was a lovely, joyful child,” said Premie.
She said their bond was strong and coming to terms with the loss was not easy.
“It’s been heartbreaking. Though I have been getting support from family and friends, when a loved one is gone the loss is unbearable. He died a hero.”
She said her son’s employees called to give her the grim news.
Premie said her son and daughter Reshma Olivier, 36, who is a policewoman, shared a passion for serving the community.
A distraught Reshma said she had gone to church and missed calls from her family alerting her to the news.
“I had missed calls from my father and my brother-in-law which preceded a call from one of the managers at One Stop, who eventually told me the tragic news. In retrospect, I don’t know if it was good because we would have rushed straight to the crime scene and seen my brother with a bullet through his upper chest.
“My brother made people feel safe. People knew he was helpful and the minute they would see the One Stop security vehicle all their fears would be allayed,” she said.
Olivier said she had shared good childhood memories with her brother.
Through their work in law enforcement they had also forged a strong bond which involved talking about suspects.
“It was such a common factor. My father too is also a retired policeman and my husband is also in the police force,” she said.
One Stop group’s spokesperson Maveshin Odayar said Maniram's death had taken a heavy toll on the company.
He said Maniram would be remembered for his dedication.
“He was annoyingly dedicated to his job. He was attentive and went beyond the call of duty in exercising his duties,” said Odayar.
“We just have to wait for the law to take its course,” he said.
Maniram, who is survived by his 11-year-old daughter and fiancé, will be laid to rest on Wednesday at his home in Newlands East.
