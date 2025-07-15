South Africa

Surge in number of Sassa beneficiaries cut off without explanation — Black Sash raises concern amid reviews

15 July 2025 - 19:16
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Pensioners crowd the Sassa office in Ennerdale, in the south of Johannesburg, seeking assistance after they didn’t get pension payments this month.
Pensioners crowd the Sassa office in Ennerdale, in the south of Johannesburg, seeking assistance after they didn’t get pension payments this month.
Image: Antonio Muchave

Human rights organisation Black Sash has raised concerns about the number of South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) beneficiaries who have not received their grants since the agency's review process began.

Sassa addressed the media on Monday regarding the ongoing review process of social grant beneficiaries. According to the agency, the review process is focused on targeting individuals suspected of having additional sources of income not disclosed to the agency.

While Sassa said no grants have been suspended, Black Sash reported a surge in complaints from grant recipients who have been cut off without a clear explanation.

Our community monitoring teams, based across the country and our national helpline have been overwhelmed with distress calls from elderly people, people with disabilities and caregivers, many of whom only discovered their grants had been 'flagged' when their money failed to appear,” Black Sash spokesperson Oliver Meth said.

“This was worsened by the impact of bank verification checks on older people's grants, which also affected grant payment delays and added to the fear, confusion and queues at Sassa local offices.”

Sassa has advised beneficiaries to visit their local Sassa office to check their status. It said the first round of notifications was sent out in June. Failure to contact the agency after two months will lead to the grant being suspended.

Social grants are not just a bureaucratic process, they are a lifeline.
Black Sash spokesperson Oliver Meth

Black Sash argued that communication is not sufficient, especially for people in rural areas.

“We reject the notion that SMSs and bulk communication are sufficient or effective. 

“Black Sash has consistently called Sassa out on its poor communication strategy and bulk communication in a short time does not address the issue of beneficiaries not receiving their grants within a reasonable time in a way that Sassa can constitute adequate notice confirming that the beneficiary has been informed. It is the state’s duty to provide reliable, direct and accessible communication and not to shift the blame onto those who are most excluded from formal systems.”

The organisation called on Sassa to ensure fairness, transparency and dignity during the review process. It urged Sassa to pause the review process until effective, community-based communication strategies are in place.

“Black Sash does not oppose fair and lawful grant reviews. But a review process that results in confusion, exclusion and hunger without due process is not a review.

“While we appreciate the attempt to explain the legal framework and rationale behind the reviews, the reality for grant recipients on the ground tells a far more troubling story, one that cannot be brushed aside by semantics, administrative language or internal justifications.

“Social grants are not just a bureaucratic process, they are a lifeline, a constitutional right and a matter of life and dignity for millions. We urge Sassa to act swiftly and justly.”

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Sassa encourages honesty from grant beneficiaries during income reviews

The South African Social Security Agency continues its phased review of social grant recipients, urging beneficiaries to be honest and transparent ...
News
1 day ago

Grant suspensions leave elderly struggling in eligibility review

One of thousands of social grant beneficiaries who did not receive their July old age grant says her payout was suspended because her daughter sent ...
News
1 week ago

No social grants suspended: Sassa

The South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) has dismissed claims that it has suspended social grants, clarifying that recent delays in payments ...
News
1 week ago

Sassa investigating clients thought to have other sources of income

The South African Social Security Agency is continuing to review the grants of beneficiaries who may be receiving other sources of income that have ...
News
1 week ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Unemployed man wins R19.4m lotto jackpot, vows to uplift family, friend and ... South Africa
  2. RECORDED | Female relative of Jayden-Lee Meek in court over his murder and ... South Africa
  3. Gagasi FM breaks silence on calls for Minnie Ntuli’s axing after ‘violent’ TV ... South Africa
  4. 'Now I can do it myself’: Gogos learn to use smartphones in 'Gogos with Vuma' ... Sci-Tech
  5. Limpopo man's rapid rise in retail proves hard work pays off South Africa

Latest Videos

2025 BMW X3
Debate on Vote 37: Sport, Arts and Culture, 15 July 2025