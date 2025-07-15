Black Sash argued that communication is not sufficient, especially for people in rural areas.
Surge in number of Sassa beneficiaries cut off without explanation — Black Sash raises concern amid reviews
Human rights organisation Black Sash has raised concerns about the number of South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) beneficiaries who have not received their grants since the agency's review process began.
Sassa addressed the media on Monday regarding the ongoing review process of social grant beneficiaries. According to the agency, the review process is focused on targeting individuals suspected of having additional sources of income not disclosed to the agency.
While Sassa said no grants have been suspended, Black Sash reported a surge in complaints from grant recipients who have been cut off without a clear explanation.
“Our community monitoring teams, based across the country and our national helpline have been overwhelmed with distress calls from elderly people, people with disabilities and caregivers, many of whom only discovered their grants had been 'flagged' when their money failed to appear,” Black Sash spokesperson Oliver Meth said.
“This was worsened by the impact of bank verification checks on older people's grants, which also affected grant payment delays and added to the fear, confusion and queues at Sassa local offices.”
Sassa has advised beneficiaries to visit their local Sassa office to check their status. It said the first round of notifications was sent out in June. Failure to contact the agency after two months will lead to the grant being suspended.
Black Sash argued that communication is not sufficient, especially for people in rural areas.
“We reject the notion that SMSs and bulk communication are sufficient or effective.
“Black Sash has consistently called Sassa out on its poor communication strategy and bulk communication in a short time does not address the issue of beneficiaries not receiving their grants within a reasonable time in a way that Sassa can constitute adequate notice confirming that the beneficiary has been informed. It is the state’s duty to provide reliable, direct and accessible communication and not to shift the blame onto those who are most excluded from formal systems.”
The organisation called on Sassa to ensure fairness, transparency and dignity during the review process. It urged Sassa to pause the review process until effective, community-based communication strategies are in place.
“Black Sash does not oppose fair and lawful grant reviews. But a review process that results in confusion, exclusion and hunger without due process is not a review.
“While we appreciate the attempt to explain the legal framework and rationale behind the reviews, the reality for grant recipients on the ground tells a far more troubling story, one that cannot be brushed aside by semantics, administrative language or internal justifications.
“Social grants are not just a bureaucratic process, they are a lifeline, a constitutional right and a matter of life and dignity for millions. We urge Sassa to act swiftly and justly.”
