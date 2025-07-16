South Africa

Alleged cable thieves' fiery deaths cause blackout in Isipingo

16 July 2025 - 12:03
Suthentira Govender Senior reporter
Isipingo has a power problem after two alleged cable thieves were killed when tampering with a power box.
Image: SUPPLIED

Parts of Isipingo, south of Durban, were plunged into darkness after two alleged cable thieves burnt to death while tampering with a power box on Tuesday.

Fed-up residents have been regularly subjected to blackouts in the sprawling community, with this incident the latest to leave them without power.

Security company PT Alarms said: “Tuesday morning ushered in death and darkness for residents in Lotus Park and the surrounding vicinity.

“Two alleged cable thieves suffered fatal burns when they were electrocuted while tampering with a power box on Cocos Avenue.”

PT Alarms' tactical unit and its ambulance service responded to the incident where they found two men dead.

“They suffered extensive burns and died. eThekwini firefighters were on the scene and doused the burning power box. Police also responded and will investigate,” the company said.

We can't win on our own as armed thieves are prepared to swim in poo and kill to steal cables: City Power

It’s war underground as cable thieves are armed and do not hesitate to use guns, says official
News
4 months ago

In response to PT Alarms’ Facebook post, many residents said they felt no pity for the two men, while some said it was inhumane to cheer their deaths.

“You play with fire, you will surely get burnt,” said a resident.

Some believe the incident will be a deterrent for other cable thieves. Others did not welcome the news.

“A loss of a life is not something to be happy about, though they were doing the wrong thing, where is the humanity?” said another resident.

“How can people be so cruel? Whatever the case, is two people lost their lives in a torturous way (yes, it’s their fault but how does it make us better people by saying ugly things). It’s a no-win for anyone. We drove past there and seeing a mother sob for her child, no matter what age, is not nice.”

Two years ago Isipingo faced a similar situation when an alleged copper thief caused a widespread power outage after he was electrocuted at a substation.

eThekwini municipality technicians discovered the man’s charred remains while responding to the outage.

TimesLIVE

