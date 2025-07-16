South Africa

Army uniforms, machetes recovered in huge dagga plantation raid

16 July 2025 - 13:15 By TIMESLIVE
Fourteen suspects were arrested after police uncovered a 5ha dagga plantation which masqueraded as a vegetable farm.
Image: SAPS

Fourteen suspects including 10 foreigners were arrested after police uncovered a five-hectare dagga plantation which masqueraded as a vegetable farm.

A co-ordinated operation led to the discovery of the dagga plantation and cultivation hub — worth hundreds of thousands of rand — in the Springfield area of Babanango in northern KwaZulu-Natal on Wednesday.

During the operation — which involved Zululand, Vryheid and Ulundi police, home affairs immigration officers and Ulundi municipality crime prevention officers — pieces of army uniform, machetes and processed dagga were also found.

The suspects, aged between 19 and 40, are expected to appear in court soon.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

UN flags cannabis explosion in Africa on World Drug Day

According to the report, cannabis use has increased by 34% over the past decade, with the highest rates seen in North America, where 20.2% of people ...
News
2 weeks ago

WATCH | ‘Will it make me high?’ — Ramaphosa jokes about 'Durban poison' during CSIR visit

The president's visit went viral after videos showed him joking about cannabis products and playfully engaging with researchers and ministers in a ...
Politics
3 months ago

Relief at cannabis about-turn

Health minister Aaron Motsoaledi may be keen to deliver on his mandate, but by acting rashly he runs the risk of undoing whatever good he may seek to ...
Opinion & Analysis
3 months ago

Minister Motsoaledi to withdraw ban on sales of cannabis-infused foodstuff

Health minister Aaron Motsoaledi will withdraw the regulations which prohibited the sale, importation and manufacture of foodstuffs containing hemp ...
News
3 months ago

EDITORIAL | Is prohibition wise or will it drive cannabis edibles underground in SA?

Clear, concise communication from the health minister and the cannabis industry is needed to explain the latest twist in a drawn-out process
Opinion & Analysis
3 months ago
