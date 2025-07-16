Six staff members are in custody after an elderly woman at an assisted living facility in Dagbreek, Welkom, was found tied with duct tape and left without basic care.
The 81-year-old woman allegedly refused to take medication from staff on Monday last week, said Free State police spokesperson Sgt Palesa Thabana.
A visitor saw blood and injuries on the victim's face, hands and arms. She was also “discovered to be under extremely wet and cold conditions”. Police were alerted.
“Investigations revealed how the victim's hands and neck were tied with duct tape and her face covered. Police confiscated a roll of duct tape and pieces of tape with traces of blood,” said Tabana.
Four female suspects aged between 35 and 73 were arrested on July 9. They are charged with attempted murder, assault with the intent to cause grievous bodily harm, kidnapping and contravening the Older Persons Act.
Further investigations led to the arrests of two other women aged 30 and 33 on Monday. They are charged with assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and contravening the Older Persons Act.
They are applying for bail in the Welkom magistrate's court on Wednesday.
The Association for the Aged operates a national toll free helpline to report elder abuse. The number is 0800-10-111-0.
TimesLIVE
Attempted murder charge under investigation in gross elder abuse case
Image: 123RF/sondem
Six staff members are in custody after an elderly woman at an assisted living facility in Dagbreek, Welkom, was found tied with duct tape and left without basic care.
The 81-year-old woman allegedly refused to take medication from staff on Monday last week, said Free State police spokesperson Sgt Palesa Thabana.
A visitor saw blood and injuries on the victim's face, hands and arms. She was also “discovered to be under extremely wet and cold conditions”. Police were alerted.
“Investigations revealed how the victim's hands and neck were tied with duct tape and her face covered. Police confiscated a roll of duct tape and pieces of tape with traces of blood,” said Tabana.
Four female suspects aged between 35 and 73 were arrested on July 9. They are charged with attempted murder, assault with the intent to cause grievous bodily harm, kidnapping and contravening the Older Persons Act.
Further investigations led to the arrests of two other women aged 30 and 33 on Monday. They are charged with assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and contravening the Older Persons Act.
They are applying for bail in the Welkom magistrate's court on Wednesday.
The Association for the Aged operates a national toll free helpline to report elder abuse. The number is 0800-10-111-0.
TimesLIVE
READ MORE:
Soweto home fights back against scammers preying on elderly
Many dead, injured after fire at US old-age home
'Beat me and kill me': 19-year-old assaulting grandmother arrested after video goes viral
'The elderly suffer physical, emotional and economic abuse': experts weigh in after viral assault video
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos