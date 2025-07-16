South Africa

Attempted murder charge under investigation in gross elder abuse case

16 July 2025 - 07:33 By TimesLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
The Association for the Aged operates a national toll free helpline to report elder abuse. The number is 0800 10 111 0. Stock photo.
The Association for the Aged operates a national toll free helpline to report elder abuse. The number is 0800 10 111 0. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/sondem

Six staff members are in custody after an elderly woman at an assisted living facility in Dagbreek, Welkom, was found tied with duct tape and left without basic care.

The 81-year-old woman allegedly refused to take medication from staff on Monday last week, said Free State police spokesperson Sgt Palesa Thabana.

A visitor saw blood and injuries on the victim's face, hands and arms. She was also “discovered to be under extremely wet and cold conditions”. Police were alerted.

“Investigations revealed how the victim's hands and neck were tied with duct tape and her face covered. Police confiscated a roll of duct tape and pieces of tape with traces of blood,” said Tabana.

Four female suspects aged between 35 and 73 were arrested on July 9. They are charged with attempted murder, assault with the intent to cause grievous bodily harm, kidnapping and contravening the Older Persons Act.

Further investigations led to the arrests of two other women aged 30 and 33 on Monday. They are charged with assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and contravening the Older Persons Act.

They are applying for bail in the Welkom magistrate's court on Wednesday.

The Association for the Aged operates a national toll free helpline to report elder abuse. The number is 0800-10-111-0.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Soweto home fights back against scammers preying on elderly

The Soweto Home for the Aged in Central Western Jabavu is fighting back against opportunists who prey on vulnerable elderly residents — some even ...
News
1 week ago

Many dead, injured after fire at US old-age home

Multiple people died and many more were injured after a fire broke out at an assisted-living centre in the city of Fall River, Massachusetts, on ...
News
1 day ago

'Beat me and kill me': 19-year-old assaulting grandmother arrested after video goes viral

Police in the Western Cape have arrested a 19-year-old suspect allegedly seen assaulting his grandmother in a video that went viral on social media.
News
1 year ago

'The elderly suffer physical, emotional and economic abuse': experts weigh in after viral assault video

More organisations and businesses need to get involved in protecting the elderly, experts say
News
1 year ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Unemployed man wins R19.4m lotto jackpot, vows to uplift family, friend and ... South Africa
  2. Sibiya placed on leave of absence after explosive allegations by Mkhwanazi South Africa
  3. Surge in Sassa beneficiaries cut off without explanation: Black Sash raises ... South Africa
  4. Man who killed woman in 'heinous' knife attack declared unfit for trial South Africa
  5. Ballito residents warned of indecent exposure by young man South Africa

Latest Videos

🔴 LIVE: PEC Zwolle vs Kaizer Chiefs | Training Match
2025 Hyundai Alcazar