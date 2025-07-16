Car owners arrested after chop shop bust in Limpopo involving Porsche

The owners of two cars found stripped of parts in Limpopo have been arrested on charges of faking their hijackings and colluding with the chop shop operators.
Police spokesperson Col Malesela Ledwaba said they are the owners of a Porsche Cayenne and a Toyota Tazz.
After raiding the vehicle stripping workshop in Nirvana, Polokwane, on July 9, police dug deeper into the origins of the vehicles.
The Porsche owner, 37, claimed he had been hijacked by three unknown men after offering them a lift.
"However, investigations revealed he staged the hijacking, removed and sold parts of the Porsche, and transported the stripped vehicle to the workshop to be fully dismantled."
A TVET college lecturer was allegedly approached by the first man and persuaded to fake a hijacking involving his Toyota Tazz.
They will stand trial for fraud, perjury and defeating the ends of justice.
The workshop owner is standing trial for possession of stolen motor vehicles.
