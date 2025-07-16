The Alexandra magistrate's court on Wednesday postponed the bail application of a 40-year-old community patroller accused of stabbing her son to death.
The postponement, to Thursday next week, is for the accused to provide an alternative address, as her home is a crime scene and the witnesses are minors. She remains in custody.
Ntombizodwa Mashinini appeared briefly again in court for the bail application.
She is accused of killing her 18-year-old son on June 5 at their home in East Bank, Alexandra. The motive is not yet clear.
Mashinini's distraught family members were disappointed that the state opposed the bail application for the second time. Some of them shed tears when the case was remanded to July 24.
Case of Alexandra CPF member who 'stabbed son to death' postponed
Image: Mukovhe Mulidzwi
Alexandra community patroller in custody after son stabbed to death
Last week family members who were in court said they are still shocked and saddened by the incident and were hoping she would tell them what happened.
The Alexandra community policing forum executive confirmed Mashinini was a member.
“We are aware of the issue of our member being accused of murdering her son. The case is in the hands of the law and it will be investigated like all other cases,” the executive said.
Local advocacy group Gender-based Violence Brigades condemned the murder and raised concern that community patrollers are becoming a law unto themselves.
The group's Lizzie Sithole, who was also in court, said this is the second incident in which a patroller is accused of a teenager's murder in Alexandra.
