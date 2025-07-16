South Africa

City Power targets Joburg business properties with R10.2bn debt

16 July 2025 - 18:21 By Seipati Mothoa
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
The debt collection drive continued in Johannesburg on Wednesday where electricity was disconnected at properties that owe the city R10.2bn.
The debt collection drive continued in Johannesburg on Wednesday where electricity was disconnected at properties that owe the city R10.2bn.
Image: Supplied

City Power has targeted non-paying business properties in Johannesburg that owe the electricity provider R10.2bn.

City Power spokesperson, Isaac Mangena told TimesLIVE that the revenue collection will not only assist the department but also assist the community to get service delivery and improved infrastructure. 

A debt-collection drive was led on Wednesday by acting mayor Jack Sekwaila. The drive, which included City Power and Johannesburg Water, focused business properties and residential properties in Marshalltown.

“In Marshalltown alone we are owed R93m which makes it R10bn owed across the city,” he said.

Mangena said they plan to recover debt to ensure they are able to sustain service delivery to residents .

“We cannot continue to sustain the city when property owners and businesses fail to meet us halfway,” he said.

He added that businesses who generate profit should pay for the services they are using. 

“Some buildings are taken over and others we are unable to identify their owners and it leads to an impact on City Power because such properties will connect to the network illegally leading to overloading of electricity,” Mangena said.

Region F is the highest debtor region with R244m debt. The debt collection is aimed at revenue recovery and ensuring the municipality's financial sustainability.

“Marshaltown has 70 accounts with R93m debt, Fordsburg has 93 accounts with R65m debt and Doornfontein has 56 accounts with R86m debt. All of these accounts have been prioritised for disconnection this week to recover the money”, Sekwaila said.

Sekwaila added that the collection would be handled in two phases through to December.

“Phase 1 will end by July and phase 2 starts in August. This brings residents time to comply with us and urgently make arrangements to pay their accounts,” he added.

A manager of a building providing student accommodation, Collen Sibiya, was shocked to discover that the property owes R2.4m for electricity.

Sibiya said he was not aware of the amount and it would be an inconvenience for the students who live in the building.

.

“According to the documents I have, our account is in order and we do pay on time. I am just surprised that we were supposed to pay for the previous owner's account.”

 

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Electricity availability '70% by year end'

Minister of electricity and energy Kgosientsho Ramokgopa said SA’s annualised energy availability factor passed the 60% mark and would reach 70% by ...
Business Times
3 days ago

The battle for survival gets real in Joburg

This week's price hikes for rates, water and electricity are pushing families to their limits.
News
2 weeks ago

Joburg residents urged to register for free electricity before end of July

City Power has launched a city-wide registration campaign to enrol qualifying indigent households across Johannesburg for the free basic electricity ...
News
3 weeks ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Unemployed man wins R19.4m lotto jackpot, vows to uplift family, friend and ... South Africa
  2. US says it has sent third-country deportees to Eswatini Africa
  3. Surge in Sassa beneficiaries cut off without explanation: Black Sash raises ... South Africa
  4. Sibiya placed on leave of absence after explosive allegations by Mkhwanazi South Africa
  5. Man who killed woman in 'heinous' knife attack declared unfit for trial South Africa

Latest Videos

WATCH: Focus on Senegal's fiscal uncertainty
King Monada gears up to go global after signing with Sony Music