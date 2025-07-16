Deputy police minister explains why she wasn’t picked as acting minister

Deputy police minister Polly Boshielo has sought to clarify why she was overlooked for the position of acting minister after President Cyril Ramaphosa placed Senzo Mchunu on special leave.
In an interview with SAFM, Boshielo said the law does not permit deputy ministers to automatically assume acting ministerial positions.
“In terms of the law deputy ministers can’t be appointed acting ministers. Only if they serve a full term, then they can be appointed. But for now, in terms of the law, we can't appoint a deputy minister.”
The police ministry has two deputies — Boshielo and Cassel Mathale.
In light of the constitutional constraints, Ramaphosa appointed mineral and petroleum resources minister Gwede Mantashe to temporarily oversee the police ministry.
Mchunu was placed on special leave amid explosive allegations of political interference in investigations and collusion with criminals.
Mantashe's appointment was announced on Tuesday evening, with the Presidency stating Mantashe will handle police matters until acting minister Prof Firoz Cachalia assumes office on August 1.
Cachalia’s appointment follows serious claims by KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, who accused Mchunu and crime detection head Lt-Gen Shadrack Sibiya of working with a murder-accused businessman to sabotage a task team investigating political killings in the province.
The Presidency responded by establishing a judicial commission of inquiry led by acting deputy chief justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga to probe the alleged infiltration of law enforcement, intelligence agencies and the judiciary by organised crime networks.
Despite the upheaval, Boshielo insists the department is operating as usual.
“In terms of what is happening in the department, everything is going as normal. I am in Cape Town and we’ve got committee work and then the sitting we are attending.
“On Thursday we’re presenting our budget. So everything is fine. We're waiting for the acting minister to start working with [him],” she said.
Boshielo acknowledged staff morale has taken a knock but she’s encouraging officers and personnel to remain focused on their constitutional duties.
“We have spoken to our staff to say not everything is out of hand. They must concentrate on their work, focus, help our people in terms of the constitution on what the police are expected to do,” she said.
“The morale is a bit low because we worked well with the minister. You'd see us three-for-three every time going together because we're trying to show each other how best we can make SAPS a better institution. But we are going on.”
Deputy police minister explains why she wasn't picked as acting minister
