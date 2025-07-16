FlySafair will launch a new direct flight between Cape Town and Hoedspruit in Limpopo from October, opening more travel options for tourists and locals heading to the Kruger National Park region.
FlySafair launches flights between Hoedspruit and Cape Town
Image: FlySafair
FlySafair will launch a new direct flight between Cape Town and Hoedspruit in Limpopo from October, opening more travel options for tourists and locals heading to the Kruger National Park region.
Airlink and Cemair already offer flights to Hoedspruit.
FlySafair chief marketing officer Kirby Gordon said flights will operate three times a week — Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays — from October 2.
“The flight will depart Cape Town at 12.15pm and land in Hoedspruit at 2.45pm and return at 3.20pm, arriving back in Cape Town at 6.05pm.” Gordon said.
“This is a return flight in both directions. Flights are already on sale.”
Fares start at R1,570 one way.
The FlySafair flights will be operated using Boeing 737‑800 New Generation aircraft with 189 seats.
TimesLIVE
