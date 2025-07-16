South Africa

Foetuses found dumped in Protea Glen, Soweto

16 July 2025 - 12:36 By Rilise Rose Raphulu
Five foetuses were found dumped in Protea Glen, Soweto. File photo.
Image: File/ Vitalinka

Five foetuses were placed in a plastic bag and thrown into an illegal rubbish dump in Protea Glen, Soweto.

Gauteng police spokesperson Lt-Col Mavela Masondo said they were called by a member of the community after a man who was looking for scrap items found the remains.

“‎‎Police are appealing to anyone who might have information that can help in the investigation to call the nearest police station or Crime Stop on 08600 10111,” he said.

Ward councillor Phelelani Sindani said two foetuses were fully developed and three were at a developmental stage. It appeared as if someone had tried unsuccessfully to burn the bodies, he said.

While there is speculation the bodies are related to illegal abortions, Sindani said he had no information about the allegation.

TimesLIVE 

