Five foetuses were placed in a plastic bag and thrown into an illegal rubbish dump in Protea Glen, Soweto.
Gauteng police spokesperson Lt-Col Mavela Masondo said they were called by a member of the community after a man who was looking for scrap items found the remains.
“Police are appealing to anyone who might have information that can help in the investigation to call the nearest police station or Crime Stop on 08600 10111,” he said.
Ward councillor Phelelani Sindani said two foetuses were fully developed and three were at a developmental stage. It appeared as if someone had tried unsuccessfully to burn the bodies, he said.
While there is speculation the bodies are related to illegal abortions, Sindani said he had no information about the allegation.
TimesLIVE
Foetuses found dumped in Protea Glen, Soweto
Image: File/ Vitalinka
Five foetuses were placed in a plastic bag and thrown into an illegal rubbish dump in Protea Glen, Soweto.
Gauteng police spokesperson Lt-Col Mavela Masondo said they were called by a member of the community after a man who was looking for scrap items found the remains.
“Police are appealing to anyone who might have information that can help in the investigation to call the nearest police station or Crime Stop on 08600 10111,” he said.
Ward councillor Phelelani Sindani said two foetuses were fully developed and three were at a developmental stage. It appeared as if someone had tried unsuccessfully to burn the bodies, he said.
While there is speculation the bodies are related to illegal abortions, Sindani said he had no information about the allegation.
TimesLIVE
READ MORE
Two babies rescued after abduction from Gauteng health facilities
Woman arrested in connection with kidnapping of newborn at Joburg clinic
Joburg woman in custody over ‘kidnapped’ three-day-old baby
Three months on, mother struggles to bond with baby switched at birth
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos