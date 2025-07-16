He said he didn't report the incident because he didn’t believe anyone would help him.
“Why are the police not doing anything? Are we all alone?”
Dlamini told TimesLIVE what shocked him most is that people pass by and watch what is happening.
“No one is willing to help in Johannesburg. I used to see it in videos, I had no idea it would happen to me one day,” he said.
JMPD spokesperson Xolani Fihla confirmed the department is aware of the violence and said it remains a serious concern for law enforcement in Gauteng.
Fihla said JMPD is working with the Gauteng department of community safety, police service, national traffic police and Gauteng traffic police to find ways to protect e-hailing drivers and passengers.
“The strategies include intelligence-led operations, increased visibility and swift responses to reported incidents.”
Fihla said it is illegal for anyone, including taxi drivers, to harass, threaten or stop Bolt and Uber drivers.
“Penalties can range from fines and impoundment of vehicles to imprisonment, depending on the nature and extent of the crime.”
He said the JMPD responds to the incidents and criminal cases are handled by the police service
“While arrests are made, the successful apprehension and charging of perpetrators depends on the evidence collected and thoroughness of the investigation, which is primarily led by the police service.”
Bolt South Africa confirmed they are aware of attacks and are taking steps to protect their drivers.
“We condemn any form of violence or intimidation in the strongest possible terms and remain deeply concerned about the safety and wellbeing of our driver partners,” said Lerato Motsoeneng, senior general manager for Bolt SA.
Joburg e-hailing drivers fear attacks from minibus taxi drivers
‘I recently had a baby, I can’t put my life at risk’, says former Bolt driver
Image: Bolt
E-hailing drivers in Johannesburg are alleging assault and robbery by taxi associations, with their earnings forcibly taken.
The Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) says it is aware of violence between minibus taxi drivers and e-hailing drivers working for Bolt and Uber as more drivers speak out about attacks in the city.
The issue was highlighted during a protest by the city's e-hailing drivers on Tuesday. They are calling for salaries, benefits and government regulation of the sector.
Sithembiso Dlamini, who started working as a Bolt driver last month, said he was assaulted and robbed by men who claimed to be from the taxi industry.
“I had dropped off a client when two men holding sjamboks approached me and pulled me out of the car.
“They told me I was taking their clients and I should give them all my money or they would destroy my car and beat me up. I had to give them all my daily earnings. I could not risk them destroying the car that was not mine.”
Dlamini said he went home and didn’t return to work.
“I am out of a job because I couldn’t give my boss the weekly payment. I had a baby last month. I took this gig thinking I was going to be able to provide for him and I am stuck.”
He said he didn't report the incident because he didn’t believe anyone would help him.
“Why are the police not doing anything? Are we all alone?”
Dlamini told TimesLIVE what shocked him most is that people pass by and watch what is happening.
“No one is willing to help in Johannesburg. I used to see it in videos, I had no idea it would happen to me one day,” he said.
JMPD spokesperson Xolani Fihla confirmed the department is aware of the violence and said it remains a serious concern for law enforcement in Gauteng.
Fihla said JMPD is working with the Gauteng department of community safety, police service, national traffic police and Gauteng traffic police to find ways to protect e-hailing drivers and passengers.
“The strategies include intelligence-led operations, increased visibility and swift responses to reported incidents.”
Fihla said it is illegal for anyone, including taxi drivers, to harass, threaten or stop Bolt and Uber drivers.
“Penalties can range from fines and impoundment of vehicles to imprisonment, depending on the nature and extent of the crime.”
He said the JMPD responds to the incidents and criminal cases are handled by the police service
“While arrests are made, the successful apprehension and charging of perpetrators depends on the evidence collected and thoroughness of the investigation, which is primarily led by the police service.”
Bolt South Africa confirmed they are aware of attacks and are taking steps to protect their drivers.
“We condemn any form of violence or intimidation in the strongest possible terms and remain deeply concerned about the safety and wellbeing of our driver partners,” said Lerato Motsoeneng, senior general manager for Bolt SA.
Three vehicles burnt, four damaged at Maponya Mall
Motsoeneng said the platform has put in place safety features including an in-app emergency button, trip sharing options and real-time alerts. If drivers operate in high-risk zones, Bolt may suspend services or send warnings to drivers.
“In cases where drivers report being threatened, attacked or robbed, Bolt offers support which may include assistance with police reporting, trauma counselling and legal guidance,” she said.
Bolt said it continues to talk to law enforcement and is open to working with taxi industry stakeholders to find long-term solutions.
“We encourage all drivers to prioritise their safety and immediately report any threats or incidents,” said Motsoeneng.
Dlamini said he didn't know such support was available.
“I didn't think if I reported the issue to my boss I would get help so I kept quiet.”
Dlamini said before he was assaulted, the Bolt driving journey was going well for him and he could see himself providing for his family.
“While I am scared of being attacked as an e-hailing driver, I am also afraid I will lose my girlfriend as she needs a man who will be able to provide for her and our child.”
The JMPD said there are no dedicated officers dealing only with e-hailing violence and the issue is part of wider public transport safety efforts.
The violence, it said, is being fuelled by a combination of competition over passengers, lack of formal regulation and criminal opportunism.
Fihla said: “The JMPD, in conjunction with its provincial partners, remains committed to ensuring the safety and security of all road users in Johannesburg and Gauteng.”
TimesLIVE
READ MORE:
Nothing cute about it, say Bajaj rivals
Mr President, tell Mbalula to hear us, plead Durban e-hailing drivers
Uber driver attacked in Katlehong by taxi association members
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos