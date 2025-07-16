Three men accused of abducting and assaulting three community members during a forced initiation ordeal in Mankweng in Limpopo have been granted bail of R2,000 each.
Manyama Daniel Molepo, 34, of Ga-Molepo, Ngate Jan Maake, 45, of Ga-Mothapo and Jacky Leshoka Maloka, 37, of Ga- Molepo appeared in the Mankweng magistrate's court on two counts of kidnapping, three counts of assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm and two counts of contravening the Limpopo Initiation School Act.
They were granted bail on the condition that they not contact the complainants or go to their place of residence in Ga-Mamacha village until the matter is finalised.
It is alleged that the accused forcefully took a victim from his home, assaulting him with sticks and booted feet, to a mountain where they wanted him to be initiated.
Limpopo National Prosecuting Authority regional spokesperson Mashudu Malabi-Dzhangi said the second complainant, aged 72, was assaulted with similar instruments, resulting in a broken arm, and he was forcefully taken to the bushes where he was circumcised without his consent.
“The third victim, 40, was assaulted repeatedly by multiple assailants with sjamboks and sticks, resulting in injury. After the incidents, the matter was reported to the police and the accused were arrested on Monday,” she said.
The case has been postponed to September 18 for further investigation.
Three men accused of forced initiation in Limpopo granted bail
One of the victims, a 72-year-old man, was assaulted and taken to the bushes where he was circumcised without his consent.
Image: 123RF/BELCHONOK
