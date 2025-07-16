Tributes have been pouring in for Dr Graeme Shuker, former board chair of Kearsney College in Botha's Hill, KwaZulu-Natal.
Shuker, 95, died on Sunday morning.
He was 10 years old when he enrolled at Kearsney as a standard 4 (grade 6) pupil in 1941 and was intricately involved with the school in the 84 years which followed.
Shuker was also past chair of the trust, an honorary life trust member, honorary life vice-president of Kearsney old boys association and counsellor to the headmasters and teachers.
The school hailed him as man of “honour, integrity and immense service” to the school.
“His contributions to Kearsney were that of generosity and far-reaching. He quietly shaped and left an indelible mark on all those who had the privilege of knowing him.”
Shuker met all the past eight headmasters and his passion was evident as even in his 90s he often visited to watch rugby and cricket.
Epworth independent school in Pietermaritzburg also honoured Shuker’s legacy, describing him as a man whose “generosity of spirit and inspirational leadership touched countless lives” and ensured the future of the school was secured.
“In 1978, had it not been for the foresight and ingenuity of Dr Shuker and his ally Rev Prof Victor Bredenkamp, Epworth would have been forced to close due to insurmountable debt. The pair pulled resources together to purchase the schools from the Methodist Church.”
He is survived by his children Iain, Bruce and Jane, and grandchildren.
TimesLIVE
Tributes for Kearsney’s man of ‘honour, integrity and immense service’, Dr Graeme Shuker
Image: SUPPLIED
TimesLIVE
