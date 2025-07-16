South Africa

Waste collectors tip rubbish in shop: Pikitup intervenes with private firm

16 July 2025 - 13:07 By Khodani Mpilo
Pikitup has addressed a recent incident involving individuals seen in a video allegedly requesting tips from a business owner and when it was not given to them, they threw trash in the shop. File photo.
Image: Russell Roberts

Waste collectors filmed overturning a full rubbish bin when they were refused a “R10 tip” by a Johannesburg shop owner are in hot water.

Pikitup is assisting the businessman after seeing the video footage shared on social media.

The municipal waste collection service has verified the workers are not direct employees but affiliated through a contracted service provider, Pikitup spokesperson Muzi Mkhwanazi said.

It has instructed the private contractor to take immediate disciplinary action and to ensure the implicated crew members are removed from duty pending an investigation.

“Pikitup disassociates itself from such conduct, which contradicts our policy of honest and respectful customer service,” Mkhwanazi said.

Pikitup's policy prohibits employees from soliciting tips or payments from customers.

The business owner has been contacted by Pikitup and provided with guidance on proper waste collection services. He was advised to use Pikitup's commercial service for food waste and the standard dry waste collection for other refuse. Additionally, he was encouraged to report any further demands for money to the depot management responsible for his area.

While the two individuals are not Pikitup employees, the entity emphasised its commitment to upholding high standards of conduct.

“Pikitup has disciplinary systems in place for its employees, emphasising honesty, discipline and impeccable customer service,” said Mkhwanazi.

To prevent future incidents, Pikitup will reinforce its anti-corruption message during daily staff briefings and debriefings, underscoring its zero tolerance policy towards such behaviour.

TimesLIVE

