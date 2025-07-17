South Africa

Detectives probe fatal triple shooting in Gugulethu

17 July 2025 - 09:26 By TIMESLIVE
Four suspects entered the property and opened fire, killing three men in a bedroom. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/zeferli

Police are investigating a shooting spree that left three men dead and two injured at a home in Gugulethu, Cape Town. 

The provincial serious and violent crime unit is investigating the murders and appealing to the public to come forward with information that could help solve the case. 

Police spokesperson Col Andrè Traut said police responded to reports of a shooting at 11pm on Wednesday in Moletsane Street, New Crossroads. 

“On arrival at the scene officers discovered the bodies of three men with gunshot wounds. Two other male victims had also sustained gunshot wounds and had been transported to a medical facility,” said Traut. 

“Preliminary information indicates four armed suspects opened fire on the victims before fleeing with cellular telephones and a firearm belonging to one victim.” 

The five victims were believed to be in their 30s. 

Anyone with information that could help detectives is urged to contact Crime Stop on 08600-10111 or to use the MySAPS app. 

TimesLIVE

