A convicted extortionist was sentenced to 10 years' imprisonment on Thursday for targeting a businessman involved in the construction industry on the Garden Route.
Fabian Mertenton, 38, was convicted because of an investigation by various police units prompted by reports more than a year ago about extortion in Mossel Bay and George.
“On Wednesday, 20 March 2024, members attached to the George police responded to threats towards a businessman involved in the construction industry. A team consisting of various police units was assembled and the information operationalised when a sting operation was launched,” said police spokesperson Sgt Christopher Spies.
“The members pounced on a house at Plattner Boulevard in George where a group of five men and one woman were cornered. Police also confiscated a substantial amount of cash found in possession of one of the men and arrested the group.”
Further investigation by provincial organised crime detectives uncovered a trail of email and WhatsApp messages confirming the scheme.
“The accused, Fabian Mertenton, subsequently faced a charge of extortion and the others were released. He has remained in custody ever since,” said Spies.
Mertenton was sentenced in Plettenberg Bay to 10 years' imprisonment, five years of which were suspended for five years.
Provincial police commissioner Lt-Gen Thembisile Patekile commended the team that carried out the raid and arrest. “This conviction and sentencing should serve as a deterrent to those who intend to commit similar offences. Extortionists targeting the construction sector or any other business threaten the economy of this region. The police will ensure no effort is spared to bring those to book once reported.”
Garden Route construction industry extortionist gets jail time
Image: 123RF/armmypicca
