'It's horrible': father relives pain of his daughter's murder amid trial delays

17 July 2025 - 15:13
Amber Hughes is accused of raping and killing her boyfriend's daughter.
Image: Phathu Luvhengo

The father of four-year-old Nada-Jane Therèse Challita says his life has been on hold since the murder of his child and arrest of his former girlfriend for the crime and he is struggling to cope with the lengthy trial. 

On Thursday, when judgment was due to be handed down by the Johannesburg high court, Amber Hughes announced she had fired her lawyer and hired a new legal team, triggering a postponement

The new lawyers were directed by the court to use Thursday and Friday to consult and take instructions from their client. 

“In the event that the new legal team's instructions are that the defence's case should be reopened, the new legal team is directed to file a comprehensive application on or before Thursday, July 24, not later than 3pm. In that event, the prosecution must be ready to indicate to the court on Thursday as to whether it is opposing any such application that would have been filed by the new defence team,” Judge Richard Mkhabela ordered. 

Hughes and her legal team were advised by the judge to take into account that the “interest of justice cries out loud for the finalisation of this matter, given the previous delays”.

Elie Challita, for whom Nada-Jane had meant “everything in the world”, is upset by the number of adjournments in the case which are denying him closure.

Amy Johnston and Elie Challita holding a picture of their murdered daughter, Nada-Jane Therèse Challita, aged 4.
Image: Belinda Pheto

“My life has been on hold. Everything is on hold until this thing finishes. Only then can I look forward, only then can I look after myself, only then can I look at anything else. Until then, nothing is on my mind. There is nothing I want to do, nothing I want to think about, except this thing,” he told TimesLIVE.

It was “horrible” going to court and reliving the thoughts and emotions of the day his daughter was murdered on January 23 2023. She was sexually abused and drowned in the bath at their Mulbarton home. 

Challita and Hughes met because she was an assistant teacher at the creche his daughter attended. They began dating but their relationship was volatile and marred by break-ups. On the day of the murder, he was out of town on a work trip and had left his daughter in her care. 

He said the drawn-out trial, stretching over more than two years from the first appearance in the magistrate's court, was painful.

“I realise I can't expect results every time I come to court, but I expect progress at least. And we've only been getting progress maybe once every six or seven times we come to court. Then there is a delay.” 

Hughes has pleaded not guilty to rape and murder.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Trial of preschool teacher accused of raping and killing lover's daughter, 4, begins

The trial of a preschool teacher, Amber Lee Hughes, who is accused of raping and murdering her lover's four-year-old daughter, Nada-Jane Challita, ...
News
3 months ago

Girlfriend threatened to ‘burn’ father’s heart before allegedly drowning his toddler

The dad had gone out of town for work and left his daughter in his girlfriend’s care when tragedy struck
News
2 years ago

Woman charged over murder of boyfriend's daughter denied bail amid suicide fears

The Johannesburg magistrate's court has denied bail to the 23-year-old woman accused of killing her boyfriend's daughter.
News
2 years ago
