As the closing date approaches, the number of police trainee applications has surpassed 900,000.
The SA Police Service (SAPS) has confirmed that its Basic Police Development Learning Programme (BPDLP) application window will close in less than 24 hours. After the deadline, no further applications will be accepted.
The SAPS received more than 67,774 applications within the first 24 hours of opening the application window.
Police spokesperson Brig Athlenda Mathe said by Thursday, they had received more than 927,000 applications.
She said female applicants continue to lead in terms of numbers, with 527,673 young women having submitted applications so far.
Male applicants have submitted 400,204 applications thus far.
“Gauteng has brought in the most number of applications with more than 240,000, followed by KZN with more than 179,000. Limpopo is sitting at more than 102,000, with the Eastern Cape at more than 93,000 and Mpumalanga at more than 89,000. The Western Cape is sitting at number six in terms of the most applications received with more than 76,000, followed by the Free State with more than 64,000. North West is second last with more than 57,000 applications and the Northern Cape with more than 22,000 bringing in the least number of applications ,” Mathe said.
She said 261,255 applicants have valid drivers' licences.
“It should be noted that not everyone will make it to the selection process due to limited space availability on the training programme with only 5,500 spaces available,” she said.
She said successful candidates would be called to undergo various assessments, including psychometric and integrity, physical and medical evaluations and interviews.
TimesLIVE
Number of SAPS trainee applications for 5,500 posts top 900,000
Female applicants continue to lead in terms of numbers, with SAPS Basic Police Development Learning Programme (BPDLP) application window set to close in less than 24 hours.
Image: Thulani Mbele
As the closing date approaches, the number of police trainee applications has surpassed 900,000.
The SA Police Service (SAPS) has confirmed that its Basic Police Development Learning Programme (BPDLP) application window will close in less than 24 hours. After the deadline, no further applications will be accepted.
The SAPS received more than 67,774 applications within the first 24 hours of opening the application window.
Police spokesperson Brig Athlenda Mathe said by Thursday, they had received more than 927,000 applications.
She said female applicants continue to lead in terms of numbers, with 527,673 young women having submitted applications so far.
Male applicants have submitted 400,204 applications thus far.
“Gauteng has brought in the most number of applications with more than 240,000, followed by KZN with more than 179,000. Limpopo is sitting at more than 102,000, with the Eastern Cape at more than 93,000 and Mpumalanga at more than 89,000. The Western Cape is sitting at number six in terms of the most applications received with more than 76,000, followed by the Free State with more than 64,000. North West is second last with more than 57,000 applications and the Northern Cape with more than 22,000 bringing in the least number of applications ,” Mathe said.
She said 261,255 applicants have valid drivers' licences.
“It should be noted that not everyone will make it to the selection process due to limited space availability on the training programme with only 5,500 spaces available,” she said.
She said successful candidates would be called to undergo various assessments, including psychometric and integrity, physical and medical evaluations and interviews.
TimesLIVE
READ MORE
SAPS warns of fake 'psychometric practice test' for trainee applicants
5,500 police trainee applications go online for first time
More than 67,000 police trainee applications received in 24 hours for 5,500 posts
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos