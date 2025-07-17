South Africa

SAPS warns of fake 'psychometric practice test' for trainee applicants

17 July 2025 - 14:05
SAPS warns of fake 'psychometric practice test' for police trainee applications.
Image: SA Police Service/ X

The SA Police Service (SAPS) has warned about a fake “psychometric practice test” for police trainee applicants circulating on social media and purporting to be from the SAPS.

The document shows multiple-choice questions about different subjects, appearing to be the one SAPS uses during the police trainee application process.

“We appeal for responsible social media use and call on all who have published, seen or received it to ignore it and to refrain from sharing or disseminating false information,” the SAPS said.

Applications for the police training posts for the 2025/26 financial year opened on June 30 and will close on July 18. This is the first time the system has gone online.

“The shift to a digital platform is expected to reduce paperwork, curb corruption and nepotism, and prevent lost applications. It will also enhance fairness, efficiency, cost-effectiveness and improve the integrity and speed of the recruitment process.”

Applicants will go through a selection process that involves psychometric testing, integrity assessments, physical fitness assessments, screening and medical evaluation.

Successful candidates will undergo a nine-month training programme and be paid a monthly stipend of R4,500.

