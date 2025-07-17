Police fired teargas to diffuse a potential violent clash between Operation Dudula and Abahlali baseMjondolo supporters during a march against undocumented foreign nationals on Thursday.
Operation Dudula supporters gathered in Newtown, Johannesburg, and marched to the Socio-Economic Rights Institute of South Africa (Seri) offices in Braamfontein and later to the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) offices in Parktown to hand over a memorandum of demands.
The organisation accused the SAHRC and Seri of supporting and protecting illegal immigrants.
The march turned tense, and almost violent, on the corner of Jorissen and Melle streets in Braamfontein when members of Abahlali baseMjondolo, who hold opposing views on illegal immigration blocked access to the building where Operation Dudula planned to deliver their memorandum.
Police were on the scene, but tensions escalated, and officers had to disperse the crowd using teargas.
According to Operation Dudula leaders, the march was aimed at confronting Seri and SAHRC about supporting NGOs which they accuse of “protecting illegal foreigners” and enabling undocumented migrants to access health care, schools and other services.
Operation Dudula president Zandile Dabula said the group felt disrespected after they were prevented from delivering their memorandum to SERI.
“We applied for this march legally. It is a shame to see that we could not carry out a peaceful delivery of our memorandum because the building was blocked by Abahlali baseMjondolo. We were told that we always resort to violence, but when we follow the law, we are still blocked,” said Dabula.
Dabula accused police of siding with migrant groups. “What happened today confirms that the police are protecting undocumented foreigners”, she said.
Tensions flare between Operation Dudula marchers and Abahlali Abahlali baseMjondolo supporters
Image: Kabelo Mokoena
Police fired teargas to diffuse a potential violent clash between Operation Dudula and Abahlali baseMjondolo supporters during a march against undocumented foreign nationals on Thursday.
Operation Dudula supporters gathered in Newtown, Johannesburg, and marched to the Socio-Economic Rights Institute of South Africa (Seri) offices in Braamfontein and later to the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) offices in Parktown to hand over a memorandum of demands.
The organisation accused the SAHRC and Seri of supporting and protecting illegal immigrants.
The march turned tense, and almost violent, on the corner of Jorissen and Melle streets in Braamfontein when members of Abahlali baseMjondolo, who hold opposing views on illegal immigration blocked access to the building where Operation Dudula planned to deliver their memorandum.
Police were on the scene, but tensions escalated, and officers had to disperse the crowd using teargas.
According to Operation Dudula leaders, the march was aimed at confronting Seri and SAHRC about supporting NGOs which they accuse of “protecting illegal foreigners” and enabling undocumented migrants to access health care, schools and other services.
Operation Dudula president Zandile Dabula said the group felt disrespected after they were prevented from delivering their memorandum to SERI.
“We applied for this march legally. It is a shame to see that we could not carry out a peaceful delivery of our memorandum because the building was blocked by Abahlali baseMjondolo. We were told that we always resort to violence, but when we follow the law, we are still blocked,” said Dabula.
Dabula accused police of siding with migrant groups. “What happened today confirms that the police are protecting undocumented foreigners”, she said.
A similar march led by Operation Dudula was held in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal, on Thursday.
The KwaZulu-Natal co-ordinator, Sifiso Manyala said: “The Human Rights Commission must stop working with these illegal foreigners and stop collaborating with these unpatriotic NGOs.”
Operation Dudula head of media and housing Thami Madondo led chants calling for the deportation of undocumented migrants. “Illegal foreigners must go. South Africa is for South Africans. There is no negotiation,” he said.
Traditional leader Boitumelo Mabena, who joined the march, claimed undocumented migrants were straining public services. “Clinics and hospitals are full, yet South Africans are told medication is out of stock. Our children are turned away from schools while migrants take those spaces,” she said.
Madondo vowed they would continue with their stance. “We will not stop this campaign of refusing illegal foreigners from accessing health care at public healthcare facilities,” said Madondo.
Despite disruptions, Operation Dudula resumed its march and proceeded to the SAHRC offices, where they were able to hand over their memorandum to SAHRC chairperson Chris Nissen, who was given 10 days to respond.
Operation Dudula also raised two specific housing complaints. One involves a woman who was allegedly displaced after her house was hijacked and is now homeless. The second is a case where a woman faces eviction on July 29, allegedly because her home was given to a foreign national. Both matters are reportedly under review by the SAHRC.
Nissen said the commission would study the memorandum and look into ways to address the concerns. “We will assess what is in the memorandum and see how we can intervene or improve the current situation,” he said.
TimesLIVE
READ MORE:
Illegal foreigners should be removed from public hospitals or pay up, says ActionSA's Kgosi Letlape
Xenophobia case against Operation Dudula proceeds
WATCH | Operation Dudula in court over xenophobia allegations
Hundreds march in KZN against illegal immigrants
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos