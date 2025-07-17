South Africa

There'll be no shutdown on Friday — police

Inwooners civic organisation plans a protest at the Union Buildings with 10 other groups under the banner “Hands off Mkhwanazi”.

17 July 2025 - 18:44
The provincial commissioner of KwaZulu-Natal, Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi.
The provincial commissioner of KwaZulu-Natal, Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi.

Police say they will not tolerate criminality and lawlessness in response to plans by a civil society organisation to protest at the Union Buildings on Friday in support of KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi

National police spokesperson Brig Athlenda Mathe said there will not be a shutdown, and officers will enforce the law decisively if the protesters prohibit people's freedom of movement during the demonstrations.

“We will not tolerate any lawlessness and any form of criminality, whichever way it manifests itself,” said Mathe. 

Since the beginning of the week, there have been ongoing protests across the country in support of Mkhwanazi, who made explosive allegations against police minister Senzo Mchunu and deputy police commissioner for crime detection Gen Shadrack Sibiya, whom he accused of being in cahoots with criminals. Mchunu and Sibiya have since been placed on “leave of absence”.

Inwooners Baagi Civic Movement leader David Ratladi said they will stage a protest at the Union Buildings with 10 other organisations under the banner of “Hands off Mkhwanazi”.

“We are tired, the president has failed us, we are on autopilot,” he said. ”We say the president should have recalled Mchunu like he did with DA deputy minister [Andrew Whitfield],” Ratladi said

MK Party Gauteng leader Abel Tau said they will also stage a protest at the Union Buildings to demand that President Cyril Ramaphosa resign.

Inwooners leader David Ratladi
Inwooners leader David Ratladi

He said they were disappointed with Ramaphosa for calling a media briefing to announce  Mchunu was going to be put on special leave and that a commission of inquiry would be established. “Ramaphosa knows that the reports of commissions are delivered at his desk and gather dust. This is an urgent criminal matter that does not require reporting between three and six months by any commission,” he said.

However, Mathe assured South Africans everyone will be safe during these protests. “We request that for those that will take part in a march that they continue to behave themselves in an orderly manner as we have seen in recent days,” she said.

“As [law enforcement] we have a joint responsibility to protect everyone in our country and their property, including members of the international community. While every citizen has a right to protest, we want to reiterate that this right must be exercised in a manner that does not infringe on the rights of non-protesters. Prohibiting people's freedom of movement is a criminal offence. We will, therefore, enforce the law decisively in this regard.”

Mkhwanazi alleged that Mchunu interfered with sensitive police investigations. He accused him of protecting controversial businessman Vusimusi “Cat” Matlala, who is now in court after the shooting of two women, one of whom was badly injured. He also said that Sibiya influenced the minister to disband the political killings task team, which had discovered a drug syndicate in Gauteng.

As a result, Ramaphosa established a commission of inquiry led by acting deputy chief justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga.

'We are Mkhwanazi and Mkhwanazi is us': EFF's Eugene Mthethwa

EFF MP Eugene Mthethwa has shown support for KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi after damning allegations he made against ...
3 hours ago

Sibiya placed on leave of absence after explosive allegations by Mkhwanazi

Deputy national commissioner for crime detection Lt-Gen Shadrack Sibiya has been asked to take leave of absence after explosive allegations made by ...
2 days ago

He remains active in the ANC: Mbalula on Senzo Mchunu’s fate

ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula has revealed police minister Senzo Mchunu was a no-show at the party’s national working committee meeting on ...
1 day ago
