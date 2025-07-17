South Africa

Two men lauded for bravery after rescuing elderly couple from burning home

17 July 2025 - 10:06 By TIMESLIVE
Two Montclair men have been described as heroes after they noticed a house on fire and rescued an elderly couple.
Image: Cogta

Two Montclair, Durban, residents have been hailed as heroes after they saved an elderly couple trapped in their burning home on Wednesday.

KwaZulu-Natal co-operative governance and traditional affairs MEC Thulasizwe Buthelezi lauded the “extraordinary bravery and selflessness” of Derek Chirwa and David Phiri. 

“The dramatic rescue unfolded when the duo noticed the couple's residence engulfed in flames. Without hesitation, Chirwa and Phiri forced open the door, enabling them to evacuate the 79-year-old resident and his partner from the raging inferno,” the department said.

Buthelezi believes the men exemplify the best of ubuntu.

“Their quick thinking and immense courage prevented a tragic loss of life. This act of heroism serves as an inspiration to us all.”

He reminded KwaZulu-Natal residents to be vigilant during winter.

“The risk of structural fires significantly increases during colder months due to various factors, including the use of heating appliances. We urge everyone to take precautionary measures to ensure the safety of their homes and loved ones.”

TimesLIVE

