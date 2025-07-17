South Africa

Woman whose two children found dead and wrapped in blanket to undergo psychological evaluation

17 July 2025 - 17:02 By MFUNDO MKHIZE
Umlazi woman Samkelisiwe Thusini, 28, who is alleged to have strangled her children Nozibusiso Thusini, two, and two-month-old Nqobizitha in Isinkontshe on Sunday, is to undergo mental evaluation.
Image: MFUNDO MKHIZE

A KwaZulu-Natal woman alleged to have strangled her two children to death in Umlazi, Durban, on Sunday is to undergo a psychological evaluation.

Samkelisiwe Thusini, 28, appeared in the Umlazi magistrate's court on two counts of murder on Thursday after the bodies of her children, two-year-old Nozibusiso and two-month-old Nqobizitha, were found wrapped in a blanket in Isinkontshe at eNgonyameni on Monday.

A note containing telephone numbers for their father, who lives in Johannesburg, and grandmother was also found.

Prosecutor Khulekani Mzotho said Thusini needed to be sent to the district surgeon for mental evaluation. 

“We hold the view she is a flight risk,” said Mzotho. He asked the court to adjourn the matter for a possible bail application and said they would oppose bail.

Thusini has enlisted Legal Aid attorney Shamika Sahdeo. 

Before Thusini’s matter was called she shared lighthearted moments with some detainees who flanked her on the small courtroom bench.

She was in leg irons and wore a bonnet which she pulled over her face to avoid being photographed.

Her family were not in court.

A ward councillor from eNgonyameni told TimesLIVE he was in court to observe proceedings and didn't want to be interviewed.

Police spokesperson Col Robert Netshiunda said Bhekithemba police arrested the 28-year-old woman for two counts of murder.

The motive for the killings is unknown.

The matter was adjourned to July 24.

TimesLIVE

