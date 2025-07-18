South Africa

Another fiery death in Durban after alleged cable theft

18 July 2025 - 09:22
Suthentira Govender Senior reporter
A man who allegedly attempted to steal a cable exposed during construction met a fiery death in Clairwood on Thursday.
Image: ETHEKWINI MUNICIPALITY

Two days after alleged cable thieves burnt to death while tampering with a power box in Isipingo, south of Durban, another person met a fiery end while interfering with electrical infrastructure in nearby Clairwood.

The business area was left without power for hours on Thursday.

eThekwini municipality attributed the explosion at South Coast Road to “suspected theft and vandalism of electrical infrastructure.”

“The incident claimed the life of a person whose body was discovered at the scene. Preliminary reports suggest the deceased may have taken advantage of an active work site where a water pipe was undergoing repairs. A medium voltage cable had been temporarily exposed at the site pending backfilling.”

The municipality said “it is suspected the cable may have been tampered with, triggering a deadly explosion that also caused a disruption in electricity supply to parts of the Clairwood area”.

The municipality’s energy management directorate has launched an investigation into the incident “which comes 48-hours after another fatal explosion in Isipingo that claimed two lives under similar circumstances”.

Alleged cable thieves' fiery deaths cause blackout in Isipingo

Parts of Isipingo, south of Durban, were plunged into darkness after two alleged cable thieves burnt to death while tampering with a power box on ...
News
1 day ago

Parts of Isipingo were plunged into darkness after the alleged cable thieves burnt to death while tampering with a power box.

Fed-up residents have been regularly subjected to blackouts in the community.

The municipality said it is growing increasingly concerned by the rapid rise in the alleged sabotage of critical electrical infrastructure.

“The increasing frequency of these fatal incidents is deeply troubling. Not only do the acts endanger the lives of those who engage in them, they also pose a serious threat to surrounding communities and disrupt essential services,” said Philani Shange, acting director of the energy management directorate.

“The public is encouraged to stay away from electrical infrastructure and to immediately report any suspicious activity. It is only through collective vigilance that we can protect municipal infrastructure and prevent further loss of life.”

