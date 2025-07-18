South Africa

Another triple shooting in Cape Town

18 July 2025 - 09:33 By TIMESLIVE
The bodies of the three men were found with multiple gunshot wounds. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/federicofot

Western Cape detectives are investigating another triple murder in which three men were shot dead in Harare, Cape Town.

The shooting happened late on Thursday night — a day after three men were shot dead and two were wounded by gunmen in Gugulethu.

Police spokesperson Col Andrè Traut said the victims of the latest attack were aged 29, 30 and 43.

“At about 10pm SAPS members were alerted to the scene in Ntlazane Road, where the bodies of the victims were discovered with multiple gunshot wounds. The motive for the attack is yet to be determined and all investigative avenues are being explored to uncover the circumstances surrounding the incident,” said Traut.

Detectives from the provincial serious and violent crime unit are investigating both incidents.

