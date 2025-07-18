“It’s our calling to make a difference in these children’s lives and in the lives of their families and guardians.”
'Art is life': Soweto centre for children heals hurt through creativity
Image: Rena Le Lona Creative Centre on Facebook
“We want to ensure that every child who comes here lives a normal life,” says Mlungisi Mvelase, manager of the Rena Le Lona Creative Centre for Children in Diepkloof, Soweto.
He leads a team that provides vulnerable children with the space and tools to sing, dance and act as they work on development goals.
“Art is life,” the centre states in a Facebook post describing its work.
Mvelase strongly believes in nurturing and healing of emotional traumas through art therapies.
“It’s our calling to make a difference in these children’s lives and in the lives of their families and guardians.”
The centre is more than an after-school programme, it is also a sanctuary for children vulnerable to hunger and poverty, grieving orphans and those exposed to violence at home and in the community.
Many are raised by unemployed single mothers, elderly grandparents or foster parents who are struggling financially.
One of the beacons of hope is Amanda Ntlapo, a care worker and teacher at the centre who once walked the same path as her students.
“The children come in with heavy stories. Sometimes they haven’t eaten, sometimes they’re overwhelmed by what is happening at home. But through the arts, they smile again. They come alive.
“Through drama, kids express their struggles, pains and ekasi life. The centre tries to provide a safe and nurturing environment where every child feels like they have a brother or sister. We try to comfort them, show them love.
“It’s not easy working with more than 300 students from different backgrounds. But passion drives me, as I was well taken care of by others in this centre when my mother was ill and I had no father. I came here when I was six years old. The centre clothed me, bought Christmas groceries for me till I finished my matric,” Ntlapo said.
Mvelase's drive is personal. He lost his father at a young age and found healing and purpose through drama. That’s where his passion for community work started.
“It’s very tough out there. I can’t allow these kids to fall into smoking, teenage pregnancies, crime or dropping out of school. I’m doing everything I can to help them stay on the right path,” he said.
The centre provides more than exposure to the arts. Children are given meals, help with homework, counselling, and life skills like sewing shoes and bags.
When they arrive, many express themselves through drawing on the memory board, some sharing love for their grandparents, others dreaming of building better lives.
A teenage drama enthusiast, who is not being named as she is a minor, said she joined the centre in May with the goal of becoming a positive role model as opposed to a school dropout.
“There's a lot of peer pressure here and I’ve seen adults around me making choices I don’t admire. I want to be different. The centre is helping me stay disciplined and creative. I now understand what others are doing right to succeed. My motto is: always believe you can make it, no matter the circumstances.”
Some members of the Diepkloof Youth Choir come from the centre and said music is providing them with a sense of purpose. They aspire to become a recognised choir that performs across South Africa and abroad.
“Singing helps us shift our focus from drugs, it keeps us off the streets, and allows us to grow with discipline. After school we are always here practising,” a member said.
A passionate young singer from Zone 3 recently discovered the Rena Le Lona centre in Zone 6 and says it quickly became a second home to her. Raised by a single parent, she’s determined to use her talent to transform her family’s situation through music.
“I’m learning a lot through the centre. It keeps me entertained, keeps me busy, and fuels my dream of becoming a musician one day.”
Mvelase said since 2006 the centre has supported students from early childhood all the way through to tertiary education, through the Ingelosi programme.
The centre's alumni include professional dancers and musicians and those working in the social work sector. Some of their beneficiaries are hired at the centre as care workers after they matriculate.
An event to honour the late statesman Nelson Mandela was hosted at the centre this week. Mvelase said: “We don’t just celebrate Mandela Day once a year. Mandela's legacy is about building an inclusive society, and that's what we’re doing here every single day.”
