‘I want to stand trial to clear my name’: Tiffany Meek denies killing her son

18 July 2025 - 11:38 By TimesLIVE
Tiffany Meek had been sharing poems and other writing on Facebook before her arrest a week ago to express her grief after the death of her son Jayden-Lee, aged 11.
Image: Tiffany Nicole Meek via Facebook

The Fleurhof mother of murdered pre-teen Jayden-Lee Meek has asked to be freed on bail ahead of trial after her arrest a week ago in connection with his death.

“I did not kill my child. I will attend every court appearance. I want to stand trial to clear my name,” Tiffany Nicole Meek said in a statement read out by her lawyer in the Roodepoort magistrate's court.

The 31-year-old disclosed Jayden-Lee was her second child. She lost a newborn two days after birth when she was 18.

Estranged from her husband, Meek said she had been a single mom to Jayden-Lee and was financially supporting her mother and brother.

She earns R17,500 a month from a clerical job which she started in October 2023 and has since been promoted. This was verified via an employer's letter submitted to court.

Meek said she intends to relocate to her father's home in KwaZulu-Natal if released on bail, where she envisaged receiving the support of her extended family.

She said she could afford to pay a bail amount of R5,000.

This is a developing story

