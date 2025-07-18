South Africa

I'm being framed for my son's murder, Tiffany Meek tells court

18 July 2025 - 15:11 By Mmatumelo Lebjane
Jayden-Lee Meek's mother Tiffany will spend another weekend behind bars after her bail proceedings were postponed to Monday. File photo.
Image: Tiffany Nicole Meek via Facebook

A mother accused of murdering her 11-year-old son Jayden-Lee Meek has insisted in court she is being framed and vowed to prove her innocence at trial.

Tiffany Meek appeared in the Roodepoort magistrate’s court on Friday where she broke down several times during the reading of her affidavit outlining her reasons why she should be granted bail.

Her lawyer Noven Naidoo said the 31-year-old believes she is being framed for her son's murder.

“I did not kill my child. I will attend every court appearance. I want to stand trial to clear my name,” Meek said in the statement read out in court.

“I fail to understand how I could be charged with the murder of my son when I was the one fighting for answers from the police.”

Meek told the court she plans to appoint a private investigator, citing loss of confidence in the police’s handling of the case.

The state has charged her with:

  • murder;
  • crimen injuria;
  • attempting to defeat or obstruct the course of justice; and
  • defeating or obstructing the administration of justice.

It is alleged that the grade 6 pupil died of a blunt-force head injury sustained in the Fleurhof flat in which he lived with his mother. He had been dropped off by scholar transport on the afternoon of May 13 and found deceased the next morning on the stairwell outside their flat.

The state alleges an attempt was made to clean up the blood trail inside the flat, but this was unsuccessful. Forensics showed blood on his bed and one of his schoolbooks.

Meek said in her affidavit she intended to rebut all the state's assertions to prove her innocence.

“If the state persists with the charges against me, I want to stand trial,” she said. “I do not have the means nor the support to flee this country, hence I am not a flight risk.”

She disclosed she earns R17,500 a month in a clerical position she started in October 2023. She is the sole breadwinner for her family and supports her mother and brother. Meek has offered to pay R5,000 for bail.

Despite her plea, Meek will remain behind bars over the weekend, as the state requested a postponement to respond to the affidavit she submitted on Friday morning. The matter has been postponed to Monday for continuation of bail proceedings.

TimesLIVE

