Mpox vaccines rolled out in Gauteng, Western Cape and KwaZulu-Natal as cases rise

The department of health says it has launched a mpox vaccination drive in the three provinces hardest hit by the virus which are Gauteng, the Western Cape and KwaZulu-Natal.
“The department has embarked on a vaccination drive against mpox disease as the number of laboratory-confirmed cases is gradually rising in the country,” it said.
The vaccination programme is being rolled out at selected public health facilities, travel clinics and private providers.
The department confirmed that two new cases had been detected in Johannesburg and Cape Town, increasing the total number of confirmed mpox infections in South Africa to 10 since the beginning of 2025.
According to the department, the two latest patients are aged 32 and 45 with no recent travel history.
The department also said that due to limited supply with 10,500 doses of the Imvanex® vaccine donated by the Africa Centres for Disease Control the rollout will be done in phases, starting in areas with confirmed outbreaks.
“Priority will be given to people at higher risk of contracting the virus, including those who came into close contact with confirmed cases, individuals with multiple sexual partners, and travellers heading to regions experiencing active mpox outbreaks,” said the department.
“Where indicated, vaccination will be offered to pregnant women and children older than two years.” .
The South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (SAHPRA) approved the importation of the vaccine via a special section 21 application, allowing the use of a product not yet registered in South Africa.
The National Control Laboratory tested the doses for safety and efficacy before public use.
“The vaccine was found to be safe and is well tolerated in the vast majority of people,” said the department.
Mpox, a virus previously known as monkeypox, typically presents with a rash lasting two to four weeks, fever, swollen lymph nodes, body aches, low energy and headache. The rash can appear as painful blisters or sores, particularly on the face, hands, feet, groin and genital or anal areas.
Though not officially classified as a sexually transmitted infection, mpox can spread through close physical contact including sex, hugging, kissing and even sharing contaminated bedding, towels or clothing.
The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) recorded 25 confirmed cases and three deaths in 2024.
“Vaccination helps to control the spread of this preventable and manageable disease. Vaccinated individuals are protected from becoming infected and from developing severe complications,” said the department.
Common side effects after immunisation may include pain or redness at the injection site, fever, muscle aches and nausea but these usually resolve without treatment in a few days.
“These side effects can be managed by having enough rest, staying hydrated and taking medication for pain, if needed. Individuals are encouraged to report any suspected side effects to a healthcare professional or through the Med Safety App, which is available for free on Android and iOS,” said the department.
The department is urging residents in Gauteng, Western Cape and KwaZulu-Natal to remain vigilant.
“Those who suspect they are at risk of infection should consult their nearest health facility for screening, testing, and to check if they qualify for vaccination.” it said.
Mpox vaccines rolled out in Gauteng, Western Cape and KwaZulu-Natal as cases rise
Image: 123RF/ liudmilachernetska
