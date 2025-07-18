South African citizens needing to register child births and renew passports while abroad can benefit from service centres being rolled out in several countries.
The promise is to cut turnaround times to five weeks.
Home affairs minister Leon Schreiber said some people had waited between 12 to 18 months to obtain a new passport.
He launched the first two service centres in Australia this week, in Sydney and Melbourne, with another due to open in Perth by the end of September. Two centres went live this week in Auckland and Wellington in New Zealand.
This is in addition to the service centre in London, which is operational.
Over the coming months, the department of home affairs will open service centres in the United Arab Emirates and China, followed by France, Germany and the Netherlands later this year and North America in the new year.
The service centres abroad will offer:
- application intake and processing for adult and minor passports, for new passports and renewals, ending the need to travel or wait indefinitely for consular appointments;
- birth registration applications;
- a new online appointment booking system that brings predictability, structure and transparency to planning, while also accommodating walk-ins; and
- e-mail support and SMS-based application tracking so clients are kept informed every step of the way.
Opening hours are from Monday to Friday from 9am to noon and 1pm to 5pm.
The department is also working to upgrade the eHomeAffairs live capture platform which will enable the centres to offer smart ID services and eliminate the use of paper forms. An announcement will be made when the project is completed.
TimesLIVE
Online bookings and 5-week pledge: South Africans abroad get home affairs upgrade
Image: 123RF/Instinia
South African citizens needing to register child births and renew passports while abroad can benefit from service centres being rolled out in several countries.
The promise is to cut turnaround times to five weeks.
Home affairs minister Leon Schreiber said some people had waited between 12 to 18 months to obtain a new passport.
He launched the first two service centres in Australia this week, in Sydney and Melbourne, with another due to open in Perth by the end of September. Two centres went live this week in Auckland and Wellington in New Zealand.
This is in addition to the service centre in London, which is operational.
Over the coming months, the department of home affairs will open service centres in the United Arab Emirates and China, followed by France, Germany and the Netherlands later this year and North America in the new year.
The service centres abroad will offer:
Opening hours are from Monday to Friday from 9am to noon and 1pm to 5pm.
The department is also working to upgrade the eHomeAffairs live capture platform which will enable the centres to offer smart ID services and eliminate the use of paper forms. An announcement will be made when the project is completed.
TimesLIVE
READ MORE:
Tighter borders bar African activists from summits — on poor nations
Home affairs to help print driving licences to clear backlog
Extended hours at home affairs offices during school holidays
Digital visa scheme brings more than 11,000 Chinese and Indian tourists to SA in three months
Smart ID cards now available to more than 1.4-million naturalised citizens and permanent residents
ConCourt victory for South Africans who acquired second citizenship
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Related articles
Most read
Latest Videos