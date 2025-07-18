South Africa

Online bookings and 5-week pledge: South Africans abroad get home affairs upgrade

18 July 2025 - 12:50 By TimesLIVE
Home affairs is rolling out service centres abroad to deliver a five-week turnaround time. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Instinia

South African citizens needing to register child births and renew passports while abroad can benefit from service centres being rolled out in several countries.

The promise is to cut turnaround times to five weeks.

Home affairs minister Leon Schreiber said some people had waited between 12 to 18 months to obtain a new passport.

He launched the first two service centres in Australia this week, in Sydney and Melbourne, with another due to open in Perth by the end of September. Two centres went live this week in Auckland and Wellington in New Zealand.

This is in addition to the service centre in London, which is operational.

Over the coming months, the department of home affairs will open service centres in the United Arab Emirates and China, followed by France, Germany and the Netherlands later this year and North America in the new year.

The service centres abroad will offer:

  • application intake and processing for adult and minor passports, for new passports and renewals, ending the need to travel or wait indefinitely for consular appointments;
  • birth registration applications;
  • a new online appointment booking system that brings predictability, structure and transparency to planning, while also accommodating walk-ins; and
  • e-mail support and SMS-based application tracking so clients are kept informed every step of the way.

Opening hours are from Monday to Friday from 9am to noon and 1pm to 5pm.

The department is also working to upgrade the eHomeAffairs live capture platform which will enable the centres to offer smart ID services and eliminate the use of paper forms. An announcement will be made when the project is completed.

READ MORE:

Tighter borders bar African activists from summits — on poor nations

Global South faces exclusion from decision-making as visa denials hinder participation in key summits
World
1 hour ago

Home affairs to help print driving licences to clear backlog

The department of transport has turned to the department of home affairs for help as it continues to face challenges with its only driver’s licence ...
News
6 days ago

Extended hours at home affairs offices during school holidays

The two-hour extension in operating hours is to assist people who want to apply for and collect their IDs.
News
1 week ago

Digital visa scheme brings more than 11,000 Chinese and Indian tourists to SA in three months

A new digital visa scheme piloted by the home affairs department has drawn more than 11,000 tourists from China and India to South Africa in three ...
News
1 month ago

Smart ID cards now available to more than 1.4-million naturalised citizens and permanent residents

More than 1,4m eligible naturalised citizens and lawful permanent residents will tomorrow, for the first time, be eligible to apply for a smart card ...
News
2 months ago

ConCourt victory for South Africans who acquired second citizenship

The Constitutional Court on Tuesday declared that section 6(1)(a) of the South African Citizenship Act of 1995 is inconsistent with the constitution ...
News
2 months ago
