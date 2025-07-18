South Africa

WATCH LIVE | Mother of Jayden-Lee Meek in court accused of his murder and alleged cover-up

18 July 2025 - 10:15 By TimesLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Courtesy of SABC

The mother of 11-year-old Jayden-Lee Meek is appearing in court on Friday for the alleged murder of the child.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

WATCH | Female relative of Jayden-Lee Meek in court over his murder and alleged cover-up

The murder of Jayden-Lee Meek, 11, in Fleurhof, Roodepoort, led to a female family member appearing in court on Monday.
News
3 days ago

Blood found on bed and school book of Jayden-Lee Meek, court hears

Grade 6 pupil, aged 11, died of a blunt-force head injury, charge sheet reveals
News
3 days ago

Close family member arrested in connection with murder of Jayden-Lee Meek, 11

A 31-year-old close family member of Jayden-Lee Meek, whose body was discovered on a staircase at the Swazi apartment complex in Fleurhof, ...
News
6 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Stellenbosch PhD student's app applies for jobs while users sleep Sci-Tech
  2. SAPS given permission to dismiss cop caught shoplifting at Woolies South Africa
  3. There'll be no shutdown on Friday — police South Africa
  4. US says it has sent third-country deportees to Eswatini Africa
  5. Eswatini says it's holding US deportees in prisons, aims to repatriate them Africa

Latest Videos

Out of This World: The Most Valuable Martian Meteorite Ever Sold | Bidding ...
Canadian Finance Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne Talks Tariffs | Bloomberg ...