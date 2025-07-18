Courtesy of SABC
The mother of 11-year-old Jayden-Lee Meek is appearing in court on Friday for the alleged murder of the child.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inbox
WATCH LIVE | Mother of Jayden-Lee Meek in court accused of his murder and alleged cover-up
Courtesy of SABC
The mother of 11-year-old Jayden-Lee Meek is appearing in court on Friday for the alleged murder of the child.
TimesLIVE
READ MORE:
WATCH | Female relative of Jayden-Lee Meek in court over his murder and alleged cover-up
Blood found on bed and school book of Jayden-Lee Meek, court hears
Close family member arrested in connection with murder of Jayden-Lee Meek, 11
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos