Burning candle caused Durban fire
Two people died and 122 shacks were razed
Image: SUPPLIED
A burning candle led to a shack fire in Durban which claimed the life of 19-month-old toddler Bandile Zulu and a 25-year-old woman, Nonhle Mbango, in the early hours of Saturday.
This was according to KwaZulu-Natal transport and human settlements MEC Siboniso Duma, who said he was in talks with national human settlements minister Thembi Simelane after the fire destroyed 122 shacks in the Kennedy Road informal settlement.
“We wish to report a roving team involving officials from the national department of human settlements, the provincial department of human settlements and the eThekwini municipality is already working out a plan to speed up the delivery of building material.”
Image: SUPPLIED
