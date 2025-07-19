South Africa

Burning candle caused Durban fire

Two people died and 122 shacks were razed

19 July 2025 - 16:38 By TIMESLIVE
Bandile Zulu, a 19-month-old toddler, who died in a fire in the Kennedy Road informal settlement
Bandile Zulu, a 19-month-old toddler, who died in a fire in the Kennedy Road informal settlement
Image: SUPPLIED

A burning candle led to a shack fire in Durban which claimed the life of 19-month-old toddler Bandile Zulu and a 25-year-old woman, Nonhle Mbango, in the early hours of Saturday.

This was according to KwaZulu-Natal transport and human settlements MEC Siboniso Duma, who said he was in talks with national human settlements minister Thembi Simelane after the fire destroyed 122 shacks in the Kennedy Road informal settlement.

“We wish to report a roving team involving officials from the national department of human settlements, the provincial department of human settlements and the eThekwini municipality is already working out a plan to speed up the delivery of building material.”

Nonhle Mbango from Durban appears to have been locked in her shack with the 19-month-old toddler.
Nonhle Mbango from Durban appears to have been locked in her shack with the 19-month-old toddler.
Image: SUPPLIED

He said officials met the grieving families of Mbango and Zulu.

It has been reported the woman was looking after her friend's son, Zulu, but was locked in the shack at the time of the fire.

“At this stage our focus is to ensure extended families in Mount Frere and Umzimkhulu are properly informed about the tragedy. Sadly, Ms Nonhle Mbango buried her father weeks ago.”

He said residents at the settlement were always affected by fires and natural disasters such as floods. 

“Critically, we remain worried about the fact that residents who originally lived there were relocated to the newly built houses in Waterloo and double-storey homes just across Kennedy Road.

“In our meeting with the minister last week with eThekwini mayor Cyril Xaba we agreed on the need to enforce the bylaws. This will help to prevent people from reoccupying or renting shacks.

“Notwithstanding these issues, we understand that people are moving to eThekwini and other secondary cities in search of socioeconomic opportunities,” Duma said.

