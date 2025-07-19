Deadly George building collapse was 'entirely preventable': Macpherson

The full ECSA investigation report will soon be published in the government gazette and an appeal window to these finding is currently underway which expires on August 3.
The tragedy of the partially completed building which collapsed in Victoria Street in the George municipality and claimed 34 lives in May last year was "entirely preventable".
Public works and infrastructure minister Dean Macpherson, who released the findings of investigative reports into the building collapse following a meeting with families on Saturday, said the results were "serious, far-reaching and in many respects alarming".
He said he would introduce a number of legislative reforms, including modernising regulations to avoid future tragedies and establishing a hotline for construction stakeholders to report safety concerns.
Macpherson called for a police investigation into those criminally responsible for the tragedy. He said the Council for the Built Environment report found eight major faults:
