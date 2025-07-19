South Africa

Five people gunned down at tavern in Olievenhoutbosch

19 July 2025 - 09:54 By Rethabile Radebe
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Police said the 10 suspects fled the scene and are still at large. Investigations are under way. Stock photo.
Police said the 10 suspects fled the scene and are still at large. Investigations are under way. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/sasun1990

Five people were gunned down in a tavern at Shoba informal settlement in Olievenhoutbosch in Centurion, south of Pretoria, on Friday evening.

Police said the suspects stormed the tavern and “started shooting randomly, without saying a word”. 

Police said two women and three men were killed by the assailants, while three other patrons were injured.

Police said the 10 suspects fled the scene and are still at large. Investigations are under way.

“The motive for the shooting is unknown at this stage. The police have opened a case of murder and attempted murder for investigation.”

Police said efforts were under way to arrest the suspects. They appealed to anyone who might have information on the shooting to call their nearest police station or call crime stop on 08600 10111.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

ANC KZN ward councillor shot dead at home

Police are looking for two suspects who shot dead an ANC ward councillor in Sundumbili in northern KwaZulu-Natal on Tuesday night.
Politics
5 months ago

KZN police hunt for suspects who killed four people at a tavern, including two off-duty cops

Police in KwaZulu-Natal have launched a manhunt for at least five suspects who allegedly shot and killed four people, including two off-duty police ...
News
5 months ago

Mass shooting at KwaZulu-Natal tavern leaves four dead, including two off-duty cops

A mass shooting at a tavern in Sundumbili, KwaZulu-Natal, on Monday night left four people dead, including two off-duty police officers.
News
5 months ago

Second suspect in Mpumalanga tavern shooting has previous conviction for violence

A second suspect arrested in connection with a Mpumalanga tavern shooting in which eight people died has a previous conviction for violence.
News
6 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Stellenbosch PhD student's app applies for jobs while users sleep Sci-Tech
  2. IN PICS | Tensions flare between Operation Dudula, Abahlali baseMjondolo South Africa
  3. ‘I want to stand trial to clear my name’: Tiffany Meek denies killing her son South Africa
  4. WATCH | Astronomer CEO Andy Bryon caught on camera ‘cheating’ with HR head at ... World
  5. Cape Town smash-and-grab hotspots shift as criminals change modus operandi South Africa

Latest Videos

At least 4 dead and 1,300 evacuated after heavy rain in South Korea
Pakistan Flood Disaster 2025 : 178 Dead | Worst Monsoon Since 2022