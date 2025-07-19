South Africa

FlySafair pilots to embark on two-week strike after deadlock in wage negotiations

19 July 2025 - 12:59 By Rethabile Radebe
The more than 200 pilots are demanding a 10% salary increase and improved working conditions.
Image: FlySafair

FlySafair pilots belonging to the Solidarity workers' union will embark on a two-week strike from Monday after a deadlock in wage negotiations with management.

The duration of strike, which was initially planned to take place over one day, was changed to 14 days after the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA) agreed to the rules for the industrial action.

In a statement on Friday, the union said due to the company's unwillingness to meet the demands of the workers, they were left with no other option but to down their tools.

“In its reaction to the company’s aggressive action, Solidarity decided to extend the one-day strike initially planned to 14 days.”

FlySafair's offer to workers of a 5.7% salary increase along with some additional adjustments to compensation was rejected by the vast majority of Solidarity's members.

The labour union accused the airline of issuing a seven-day lockout for pilots represented by Solidarity.

“This step indicates that the airline is deliberately opting for a prolonged and destabilising conflict, which could possibly be extended by another seven days should Solidarity and its members not comply with management’s controversial demands. This means that no flights can be guaranteed for the next two weeks.”

The union claims the airline is in a good financial position as it recently made millions through the sale of shares.

“Ironically, this lockout was announced while, according to media reports, two of FlySafair’s most senior management members, CEO Elmar Conradie and CFO Pieter Richards, have recently realised more than R90m by selling shares — possibly at the expense of FlySafair’s licence conditions.”

TimesLIVE

