South Africa

Public works minister Macpherson to provide feedback on George building collapse investigation findings

19 July 2025 - 11:50 By Rethabile Radebe
The George building in Victoria Street which collapsed on May 6 2024. File photo.
Image: Werner Hills

Public works and infrastructure minister Dean Macpherson is to provide feedback on the George building collapse investigations on Saturday.

Macpherson has met the families of the victims to provide feedback on the findings of the investigations that were conducted by the Engineering Council of South Africa.

In the closed-door meeting, the relatives were given details on the circumstances that led to the building’s collapse on May 6 2024, which resulted in the deaths of 34 people and left 28 others with serious injuries. 

The minister's spokesperson, James de Villiers, said Macpherson was also expected to discuss further actions to be taken by the department to ensure such tragedies are avoided in future. 

