South Africa

Trump’s chronic venous insufficiency mirrors trend in SA, says doctor

19 July 2025 - 14:18
Nivashni Nair Senior reporter
Make-up partially covers the back of the right hand of U.S. President Donald Trump as he shakes hands with Bahrain's Crown Prince and Prime Minister Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa at the White House in Washington. US Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said President Trump has a chronic venous insufficiency
Image: Nathan Howard

US President Donald Trump’s diagnosis of chronic venous insufficiency is not unusual and mirrors a growing trend among ageing South Africans, according to a Durban vascular surgeon at Lenmed eThekwini Hospital and Heart Centre.

Dr Vinesh Padayachy said the condition, where blood struggles to flow back from the legs to the heart is frequently seen in South African men and women over the age of 70.

“This isn’t unique to Trump. We see hundreds of patients a year with the same issue here at home. It’s a progressive condition linked to ageing, sedentary lifestyle, weight gain and even genetics. In South Africa, with rising rates of obesity and diabetes, we’re seeing more cases, and sometimes at younger ages.”

The White House on Thursday announced Trump underwent medical testing after he had been seen with deep bruises on his hand and swollen legs.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said Trump was diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency.

“The president underwent a comprehensive examination including diagnostic vascular studies, bilateral lower extremity intravenous doppler ultrasounds were performed and revealed chronic venous insufficiency, a benign and common condition, particularly in individuals over the age of 70,” said Leavitt. Doctors ruled out any major concerns such as blood clots or cardiac issues, confirming only venous insufficiency.

Padayachy said that was an important distinction.

“The real concern would’ve been if it was deep vein thrombosis or signs of heart failure. But in this case, the diagnosis is straightforward and treatable.”

Symptoms often include swelling, heaviness, fatigue in the legs and, in some cases, visible varicose veins or skin darkening.

“In South Africa, especially in the public sector, many patients ignore the early signs because it seems minor until ulcers or infections develop. By then, treatment becomes more complex,” he said.

Padayachy said while photos of swelling may alarm the public, the condition does not indicate failing health.

“At Trump’s age, this is expected. It doesn’t suggest he's unfit or unwell. If anything, it’s a wake-up call for many South Africans to take leg health seriously especially if they sit or stand for long hours without movement.”

He noted that truck drivers, teachers, factory workers and office staff are often at risk.

Treatment involves compression stockings, elevating the legs, light daily movement and avoiding long periods of sitting or standing.

“Treatment also includes minimally invasive procedures to seal off the vein that is not working. These procedures can be done in a vascular surgeons' rooms as a walk-in, walk-out procedure,” added Padayachy.

TimesLIVE

