South Africa

Woman and toddler die as fire razes more than 120 houses in Durban's Kennedy Road settlement

19 July 2025 - 11:55 By TIMESLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Two people died in a fire at the Kennedy Road informal settlement in the early hours of Saturday.The inferno destroyed about 100 informal structures and displaced about 150 residents.
Two people died in a fire at the Kennedy Road informal settlement in the early hours of Saturday.The inferno destroyed about 100 informal structures and displaced about 150 residents.
Image: SUPPLIED

A Durban woman and an 18-month-old toddler died in a fire at the Kennedy Road informal settlement in the early hours of Saturday.

eThekwini municipality said fire and emergency services and disaster management teams responded to the fire shortly after midnight at the sprawling settlement.

The inferno destroyed about 122 informal structures and displaced more than 150 residents.

“Tragically, two lives were lost, a middle-aged woman and an 18-month-old toddler, both suffering fatal third-degree burns. No further injuries have been reported at this time,” the municipality said.

Preliminary investigations suggest the fire may have originated from open flames, possibly due to an unattended stove.

KwaZulu-Natal co-operative governance and traditional affairs MEC Thulasizwe Buthelezi has also dispatched disaster management teams and social partners to provide relief to the community.

Buthelezi has urged communities to be vigilant when using fire to keep warm this weekend as the province faces cold temperatures and rains due to a cold front.

“We urge communities to exercise extreme caution, especially during colder days when the use of open flames, such as izimbawula and heaters, significantly increases the risk of fires,” he said.

Buthelezi is expected to visit the area on Monday to provide further support to the victims.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Another fiery death in Durban after alleged cable theft

Two days after alleged cable thieves burnt to death while tampering with a power box in Isipingo, south of Durban, another person met a fiery end ...
News
1 day ago

Alleged cable thieves' fiery deaths cause blackout in Isipingo

Parts of Isipingo, south of Durban, were plunged into darkness after two alleged cable thieves burnt to death while tampering with a power box on ...
News
3 days ago

DJ Shimza’s dream of playing at Tomorrowland in jeopardy after fire

Shimza is still hoping for a miracle that a plan will be made as it was the main stage the fire affected; while other stages remain intact.
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Fire started to fight the cold razes large portion of Dakota settlement

The densely populated Dakota informal settlement in Isipingo Beach, south of Durban, was ravaged by another fire in the early hours on Tuesday.
News
1 week ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Stellenbosch PhD student's app applies for jobs while users sleep Sci-Tech
  2. IN PICS | Tensions flare between Operation Dudula, Abahlali baseMjondolo South Africa
  3. ‘I want to stand trial to clear my name’: Tiffany Meek denies killing her son South Africa
  4. WATCH | Astronomer CEO Andy Bryon caught on camera ‘cheating’ with HR head at ... World
  5. Cape Town smash-and-grab hotspots shift as criminals change modus operandi South Africa

Latest Videos

At least 4 dead and 1,300 evacuated after heavy rain in South Korea
Pakistan Flood Disaster 2025 : 178 Dead | Worst Monsoon Since 2022