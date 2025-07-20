Transnet Engineering has extended the spirit of Mandela Day well beyond July 18 with a meaningful, hands-on campaign aimed at tackling poverty and food insecurity.
Transnet Engineering launched a plant a garden campaign in July, rallying its employees nationwide to support community-based food gardens as a living tribute to this year’s Mandela Day theme “It’s still in our hands to combat poverty and inequity”.
“At Transnet Engineering, we remain committed to developing the communities we operate in. Community gardening provides a way for people to grow their own fresh food, build community bonds, improve mental and physical health, and feed one another. It also empowers communities to take full responsibility for this cost-effective yet sustainable initiative,” said Zodwa Mashishi, executive manager of corporate affairs for Transnet Engineering.
Mashishi said the initiative not only honours the legacy of Nelson Mandela but also sows the seeds for long-term sustainability, resilience and self-reliance in communities nationwide.
The campaign called on employees across the country to nominate deserving nonprofit organisations (NPOs) within their communities, particularly those with available backyard space suitable for vegetable gardening.
According to Transnet Engineering, the initiative is a contribution to the fight against poverty and food insecurity, and a reflection of the group's continued commitment to uplifting the communities in which it operates.
Transnet Engineering plants seeds of hope to mark Mandela Day and tackle hunger beyond July 18
According to Transnet Engineering, the initiative is a contribution to the fight against poverty and food insecurity, and a reflection of the group's continued commitment to uplifting the communities in which it operates.
The execution of the project started a few weeks earlier to ensure soil readiness, and the process was followed by the planting of vegetable seeds on the day of the event itself.
Both phases were successfully executed by employees and community members as volunteers.
Two vegetable gardens were successfully established in Tshwane — one in Lindo Park and another in Mamelodi — on Mandela Day.
Community leader Excellent Mtshweni welcomed the initiative.
“Most of us are unemployed. We are happy about this initiative that they are bringing. We commit as a community that we will take care of this garden, and we will make efforts to ensure that it is not only a small garden. We are saying transit must consider some of our people for job opportunities and business opportunities,” he said.
More gardens are set to be rolled out across the country in the coming weeks, expanding the campaign's reach and affect, and others will follow across the country over the rest of the month in Cape Town, Gugulethu, Germiston, Katlehong and Durban, among other areas.
