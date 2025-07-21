South Africa

Delays continue in multiple-murder case as accused's lawyer fails to appear

21 July 2025 - 21:12 By MFUNDO MKHIZE
Brendan Thanroyen and daughter Bianca who was killed in the Point area of Durban.
Image: Supplied

The trial of the two KwaZulu-Natal men who face more than 15 murder charges, including the killing of Overport businessman Zeyn Moideen, has hit another snag after a no-show by one of the accused's legal representative in the Durban high court on Monday.

“Madanon” Wiseman Shangase and Thalente Mkhize, 36, made a brief appearance, however the case could not be heard as Shangase's lawyer, Sthembiso Nkatha, was not in court, leading to the postponement of the case. 

Mkhize is represented by Phumelele Daniso.

During the pair's  brief appearance, senior state prosecutor advocate Krishen Shah told the court that he had gathered that Shangase's attorney was planning to withdraw from the case.

Shangase was arrested in 2022 when law enforcement authorities intercepted an Intercape bus in Marianhill, west of Durban. The bus was travelling to the Western Cape from Durban. He was found with 90 rounds of ammunition concealed in a luggage bag.

The pair face a total of 28 counts, including 15 murders. Some of the murders include a mass shooting in which six people were killed in a volatile Inanda township in January 2022. They also face robbery, possession of firearms and ammunition, and kidnapping charges.

Moideen was gunned down in Brickfield Road in 2022 while trying to put something in the boot of his car. His children were inside the car at the time.

Zeyn Moideen who was killed in Overport, Durban
Image: Supplied

The pair are also been alleged to have killed Brendon Thandroyen, his daughter Bianca Afrika and brother Craig Thandroyen on Mazzepa Road in Durban's Point area.

Weeks before Moideen's murder, his neighbour, Shaheed Moodel, was killed in what was believed to have been a case of mistaken identity.

Shangase informed the court he was facing financial difficulties and said his brother who has been funding his legal fees was unable to continue with the payments.

However, Shah told the court that Shangase qualified to be represented by Legal Aid.

The pretrial proceedings were marked by delays brought about mainly by the pair, who did not want to make certain admissions on facts that were not in dispute. 

The families of some of the victims, who spoke on condition of anonymity because they feared they could be victimised, said they were well aware that there were some delay tactics employed by the accused and their legal representatives.

“It's actually a scary reality to understand that we cannot trust the law to protect us. We understand that witnesses are being targeted, and one has been shot,” said a relative of one of the victims.

He said the incident has raised serious concerns, even though they were entrusting their lives to the police.

The matter has been adjourned to next Monday.

Four arrested in breakthrough in DJ Sumbody murder case

Police arrested four men on Monday afternoon in connection with the murder of popular DJ Oupa John Sefoka, popularly known as DJ Sumbody.
News
6 hours ago

Knysna police probe suspected murder-suicide

Knysna police are investigating a suspected murder-suicide after a man and a woman were found dead in a house in Flenter location.
News
12 hours ago

Protective ankle pad dispute almost brings Senzo Meyiwa murder trial to a halt

An instruction from the Kgosi Mampuru Correctional Centre prohibiting inmates from using ankle pads with their leg shackles caused another delay in ...
News
8 hours ago
