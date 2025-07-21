The pair are also been alleged to have killed Brendon Thandroyen, his daughter Bianca Afrika and brother Craig Thandroyen on Mazzepa Road in Durban's Point area.
Weeks before Moideen's murder, his neighbour, Shaheed Moodel, was killed in what was believed to have been a case of mistaken identity.
Shangase informed the court he was facing financial difficulties and said his brother who has been funding his legal fees was unable to continue with the payments.
However, Shah told the court that Shangase qualified to be represented by Legal Aid.
The pretrial proceedings were marked by delays brought about mainly by the pair, who did not want to make certain admissions on facts that were not in dispute.
The families of some of the victims, who spoke on condition of anonymity because they feared they could be victimised, said they were well aware that there were some delay tactics employed by the accused and their legal representatives.
“It's actually a scary reality to understand that we cannot trust the law to protect us. We understand that witnesses are being targeted, and one has been shot,” said a relative of one of the victims.
He said the incident has raised serious concerns, even though they were entrusting their lives to the police.
The matter has been adjourned to next Monday.
TimesLIVE
Delays continue in multiple-murder case as accused's lawyer fails to appear
Image: Supplied
The trial of the two KwaZulu-Natal men who face more than 15 murder charges, including the killing of Overport businessman Zeyn Moideen, has hit another snag after a no-show by one of the accused's legal representative in the Durban high court on Monday.
“Madanon” Wiseman Shangase and Thalente Mkhize, 36, made a brief appearance, however the case could not be heard as Shangase's lawyer, Sthembiso Nkatha, was not in court, leading to the postponement of the case.
Mkhize is represented by Phumelele Daniso.
During the pair's brief appearance, senior state prosecutor advocate Krishen Shah told the court that he had gathered that Shangase's attorney was planning to withdraw from the case.
Shangase was arrested in 2022 when law enforcement authorities intercepted an Intercape bus in Marianhill, west of Durban. The bus was travelling to the Western Cape from Durban. He was found with 90 rounds of ammunition concealed in a luggage bag.
The pair face a total of 28 counts, including 15 murders. Some of the murders include a mass shooting in which six people were killed in a volatile Inanda township in January 2022. They also face robbery, possession of firearms and ammunition, and kidnapping charges.
Moideen was gunned down in Brickfield Road in 2022 while trying to put something in the boot of his car. His children were inside the car at the time.
Image: Supplied
The pair are also been alleged to have killed Brendon Thandroyen, his daughter Bianca Afrika and brother Craig Thandroyen on Mazzepa Road in Durban's Point area.
Weeks before Moideen's murder, his neighbour, Shaheed Moodel, was killed in what was believed to have been a case of mistaken identity.
Shangase informed the court he was facing financial difficulties and said his brother who has been funding his legal fees was unable to continue with the payments.
However, Shah told the court that Shangase qualified to be represented by Legal Aid.
The pretrial proceedings were marked by delays brought about mainly by the pair, who did not want to make certain admissions on facts that were not in dispute.
The families of some of the victims, who spoke on condition of anonymity because they feared they could be victimised, said they were well aware that there were some delay tactics employed by the accused and their legal representatives.
“It's actually a scary reality to understand that we cannot trust the law to protect us. We understand that witnesses are being targeted, and one has been shot,” said a relative of one of the victims.
He said the incident has raised serious concerns, even though they were entrusting their lives to the police.
The matter has been adjourned to next Monday.
TimesLIVE
READ MORE
Four arrested in breakthrough in DJ Sumbody murder case
Knysna police probe suspected murder-suicide
Protective ankle pad dispute almost brings Senzo Meyiwa murder trial to a halt
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Related articles
Most read
Latest Videos