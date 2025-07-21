Ekurhuleni mayor Nkosindiphile Xhakaza has suspended the controversial electricity surcharge that led to violent protests in Thembisa on Monday.
Thembisa residents took to the streets to air their frustration and demonstrate their rejection of the introduction of a fixed R126 electricity surcharge, which kicked in on July 1.
Major routes in Thembisa were blockaded by protesting community members.
Xhakaza said he understood the community's frustration.
“We understand where your frustrations are coming from and we would like to thank you for keeping the protest peaceful,” he said.
He added that the tariffs had gone through the integrated development plan (IDP) process.
“These tariffs are from Eskom's pricing structure and they were approved by the National Energy Regulator of South Africa (Nersa).”
Xhakaza announced that the electricity surcharge had been suspended with immediate effect while they attempt to come up with a better solution.
Police had their hands full and fired rubber bullets to disperse the angry crowd which had blockaded streets with rocks, burning tyres and broken glass.
Thembisa ward councillors hosted a community meeting on Monday at Rabasotho community centre that ended abruptly after residents demanded the presence of senior City of Ekurhuleni officials to provide answers on tariff increases implemented from July 1.
TimesLIVE
Ekurhuleni mayor suspends controversial electricity surcharge after violent Thembisa protests
Image: Veli Nhlapo
