South Africa

Four arrested in breakthrough in DJ Sumbody murder case

Three of the suspects are believed to be hitmen and one is believed to have ordered the hit on the DJ.

21 July 2025 - 20:07 By TimesLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Oupa Sefoka, known as DJ Sumbody, was killed in a hail of bullets in Johannesburg in 2022. Another person was killed with him.
Oupa Sefoka, known as DJ Sumbody, was killed in a hail of bullets in Johannesburg in 2022. Another person was killed with him.
Image: Gallo Images/Oupa Bopape

Police arrested four men on Monday afternoon in connection with the murder of popular DJ Oupa John Sefoka, popularly known as DJ Sumbody.

Sefoka was killed in a hail of bullets in Woodmead in November 2022. Another person was killed in the same incident. 

Police spokesperson Brig Athlenda Mathe said Gauteng organised crime detectives worked on the case and later roped in the police's political killings task team to assist.

“The arrests were all effected in Gauteng on Monday afternoon and three of the suspects are believed to be hitmen and one is believed to have ordered the hit on the DJ.”

The weapon allegedly used in the commission of the crime was seized and has since been linked to other murders. All four suspects are in police custody and are expected to appear in court soon.

Police commissioner Gen Fannie Masemola said this was a significant breakthrough that would hopefully provide closure to families involved.

“Well done to the teams that have been piecing together evidence since November 2022. This is a culmination of hard work and dedication to justice. This is one of those complex cases that our teams needed to take their time in ensuring a thorough investigation so that we could ultimately bring a strong case before court,” Masemola said.

The charges they are facing include murder and conspiracy to commit murder.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE

Top-brass concerns over SAPS political killings task team exposed

Amid the ongoing turmoil within the police's high ranks, President Cyril Ramaphosa last week received documents indicating internal SAPS concerns ...
News
1 day ago

Murderer's confession implicates cops

Chilling account of a political assassination lends new significance to KZN police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi’s claims about links ...
Opinion & Analysis
1 day ago

Defiant Mchunu declares innocence, says he's ready to face inquiry

Police minister Senzo Mchunu says he is innocent of the allegations KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi made against him and ...
Politics
3 days ago

‘ANC step-aside rule doesn’t apply to Senzo Mchunu’: Fikile Mbalula

ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula has reiterated that embattled police minister Senzo Mchunu will not step aside from party duties.
Politics
12 hours ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Cold, wet weather to grip SA this week as schools reopen South Africa
  2. 'Our pilots earn R1.8m-R2.3m a year', says FlySafair as strike leads to some ... South Africa
  3. Gauteng education online admissions application for grades 1 and 8 to open on ... South Africa
  4. Iran says it has replaced air defences damaged in Israel war World
  5. R50k reward offered for armed suspect who entered Bellville school asking for ... South Africa

Latest Videos

G20 finance chiefs back central banks' independence | REUTERS
Trump’s Tariff War Threat to BRICS | ‘They’ll Collapse Fast’ | WION Originals