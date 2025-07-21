Inside the Solidarity pilots and FlySafair dispute which led to flight cancellations

A move from a fixed pattern roster to an open roster and a 10% salary increase is what Solidarity says has led to a dispute between its members and FlySafair, leading to a cancellation of flights and pilots affiliated with the union striking on Monday.
FlySafair confirmed that almost 12% of scheduled flights were cancelled on Monday as pilots who had committed to fly had advised late on Sunday that they wouldn't be available.
Deputy general secretary: public sector for Solidarity Helgard Cronjé said the airline moved from a fixed pattern rostering system where pilots are six days on, two days off, six days on, three days off, to an open roster system where a pilot is notified how the roster pattern will look shortly before the next month begins.
“They find out more or less on the 20th of the month how the following month will look in terms of the roster. The only thing that pilots are looking for is protection measures in such a rostering system, and some sort of assurance and predictability to a certain extent,” he said.
He added that pilots affiliated with his union understand the benefits to the company of an open roster system, but there should be some sort of compromise to ensure at least a little predictability on the side of the pilots, and “these are some of the big concerns in terms of the rostering dispute”.
Another dispute was in relation to wage increases, with FlySafair having reportedly offered a 5.7% increase and adjustments to compensation while the more than 200 pilots affiliated with the union want a 10% salary increase and improved working conditions.
“They locked us out, and their condition was that we should accept the current offer on the table, or we would be locked out for seven days if we didn’t accept it within seven days.
“They keep locking us out for another seven days — technically, they have locked us out. Whether we want to go back or not, we can’t, except if we take the offer, which our members don’t want to do,” Cronjé said.
He added that they initiated a one-day strike to prevent disruptions, but the company had become the aggressor and locked them out.
'Our pilots earn R1.8m-R2.3m a year', says FlySafair as strike leads to some flight cancellations
FlySafair chief marketing manager Kirby Gordon said they had to cancel flights as the pilots who had committed to fly on Monday had advised late on Sunday that they would not.
“Our teams are on standby to assist passengers the best they can. Our teams are assisting to get passengers on later flights and also to find alternative airlines, and of course, expedite refunds so that people can make alternative arrangements.
“At this stage, we continue in our processes with the unions. We are working through the CCMA [Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration] to continue negotiations and to try to find a swift resolution,” he said.
He added that for the rest of the week, they are confident they will be able to manage their schedule.
“We understand who is ultimately available to work for us and who is not. You know, after last night's [Sunday] surprises, and so we know that we will be able to manage the rest of the week, hopefully with no disruptions and certainly trying to avoid any further cancellations,” he said
He added that they will prioritise refunds for passengers who need to make alternative travel arrangements. “We are expediting as fast as we can in all refunds, certainly those that need to make arrangements.”
Meanwhile, Solidarity said it welcomes FlySafair’s decision — albeit under pressure — to participate in the mediation process as requested by the CCMA.
The union said though FlySafair had the opportunity to defuse the labour dispute this past weekend, and spare thousands of passengers the frustration of a strike — they have only now, after widespread publicity and frustration, reluctantly agreed.
“Disruptions could last up to two weeks and Solidarity is therefore once again determined to resolve the situation at the negotiating table for the sake of its members — and passengers.”
According to Cronjé, there are still doubts about whether FlySafair is approaching the situation with the necessary urgency.
“FlySafair underestimated how disruptive the lockout will be. It is costing them too much and the passengers are paying the price.
“Still, FlySafair has indicated that they are willing to start the negotiation process only by Wednesday. As a result, thousands more passengers will be affected before FlySafair comes to the table,” said Cronjé.
TimesLIVE
