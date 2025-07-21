Knysna police probe suspected murder-suicide

Knysna police are investigating a suspected murder-suicide after a man and a woman were found dead in a house in Flenter location.
Police spokesperson Sgt Christopher Spies said at about 4pm on Friday, a police officer accompanied a social worker to visit a woman at the house.
“On arrival, the police member forced the door of the residence open,” he said.
“They discovered the body of the woman, aged 31, with multiple stab wounds, on the bed. The body of a man, aged 37, was found with a rope around his neck. Both were declared dead by medical personnel on the scene.”
Spies said it was believed the two had been in a relationship.
The matter is under investigation.
