South Africa

Limpopo pastor in court for rape of 14-year-old girl in church

21 July 2025 - 20:58 By TimesLIVE
The suspect was remanded in custody until July 30 for profiling and further investigations by the police. File photo.
Image: 123RF/ danhenson

A 40-year-old pastor, who was arrested for the rape of a 14-year-old girl at a church in Sibasa earlier this month, appeared in the Thohoyandou magistrate's court on Monday.

He was remanded in custody until July 30 for profiling and further investigation by the police.

The incident happened on July 9 when the suspect allegedly called the minor to come to the church premises. Upon arrival, the victim found the pastor alone in the church office.

“It is alleged that the suspect locked the door and forced the victim to perform sexual acts before repeatedly raping her. The suspect then allegedly instructed the victim to remain silent about the incident,” police spokesperson Col Malesela Ledwaba said. 

The girl disclosed the ordeal to her family on Saturday and the suspect was arrested on Sunday.

