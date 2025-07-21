FlySafair responds to pilot strike, confirms most flights are operating

FlySafair has confirmed that while most flights are operating as scheduled, about 12% of services had been cancelled on Monday July 21 due to a pilot strike.

These cancellations affected flights that had previously been confirmed by crew members, who then withdrew their availability at the last minute. All affected customers were notified via SMS using the contact details provided at booking.

Customers are encouraged to check the Travel Updates page on the FlySafair website for the latest information. Airport teams remain on standby to assist with rebookings, refunds, and alternative arrangements.

What’s behind the strike?

The current industrial action stems from a pay dispute. Solidarity, the union representing a portion of FlySafair’s pilots, has rejected the airline’s 5.7% increase on base salary, which is 1.5% above inflation, and is demanding a package that equates to a 20.1% increase in total cost to company. This includes additional flight pay, bonuses, and other benefits.