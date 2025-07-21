“The department has started to address outstanding issues, including maintenance-related matters. Upon completion, the facility’s responsibility, including operation, security and maintenance, will be transferred to the City of Johannesburg,” said Taunyane.
Orange Farm library doors remain closed a year after handover
Facility's launch was 'a ploy to grab votes'
Image: Veli Nhlapo
The handing over of a library to Orange Farm residents five days before elections last year was a political stunt by the Gauteng government aimed at swaying their votes because the multimillion rand facility is still not open to the public more than a year later.
This is the view of the DA in Gauteng and some Orange Farm residents who have cried foul over the suspiciously timed handover of the R13.7m “state-of-the-art” library just days before the general elections in May last year.
“If you look at the timing of the opening, it looks like it was political. They wanted us to vote for them [ANC]; it was a campaign of some sort. You never know,” said a resident who asked to remain anonymous.
Despite the fanfare during the handover, the library in Drieziek remains quiet, its doors locked with dust piling on the windows. Outside, the grounds are showing signs of neglect, with the newly planted grass beginning to wither under the sun.
The facility, which took nearly a decade to complete, was ceremoniously handed over by then Gauteng sport, arts, culture and recreation MEC Morakane Mosupyoe, five days before the polls. But according to the department, the City of Johannesburg was not ready to take over or operate the facility.
The answer to a question by the DA's Kingsol Chabalala in the legislature last week shows more than R3m was also paid to 10 security companies to guard the facility during construction.
Image: Veli Nhlapo
According to Chabalala, the timing of the handover was to grab votes.
“It was an election gimmick, the community has never benefited from this library. [Early] this year, we received complaints that the library is closed and we were told it is due to electricity issues and water pressure that cannot pump enough water,” he said.
The closed library is denying Orange Farm residents access to information, educational material and a space for social interaction, weakening personal development and community ties.
Sport, arts and culture department spokesperson Tumelo Taunyane said the facility could not immediately be occupied because they needed to deal with an impasse involving security personnel.
The security guards hired by the previous contractor demanded permanent employment.
