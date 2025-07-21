South Africa

R50k reward offered for armed suspect who entered Bellville school asking for cop’s child

21 July 2025 - 14:47
SAPS is offering a cash reward of up to R50,000 for information that leads to the arrest and successful conviction of a person of interest.
Image: SAPS

Western Cape police are offering a cash reward of up to R50,000 for information that could lead to the arrest and conviction of a man who entered a Bellville, Cape Town, school while allegedly armed, looking for a child of a police officer.

“Detectives attached to the Western Cape serious and violent crimes unit are seeking the assistance of the public for information that will lead to the detention and conviction of an unidentified man who can assist police in an investigation after an enquiry docket was opened,” said police spokesperson W/O Joseph Swartbooi.

The incident occurred on June 20 at about 3pm when the man gained access to the school.

“Reports suggested the person in the picture was armed when he gained entrance at a school in Bellville with malicious intent,” said Swartbooi.

The man allegedly approached the aftercare teacher and asked about the whereabouts of a pupil who is a child of a SAPS member.

“The learner, however, was already collected on the day. It is imperative that the person be traced and brought in for questioning.

“A reward of up to R50,000 is offered for any information on the whereabouts of the person in the photograph,” said Swartbooi.

After a month of investigations the police have urged anyone with information to come forward.

TimesLIVE

